The Evolution Of The iPhone's Camera From 2007 To 2025

Feels like a long time ago when Steve Jobs stood on that Apple Event stage and introduced the world's first iPhone. This wasn't just an important moment in the iPhone's history, but a moment that revolutionized the world of tech.

18 years later, first iPhone is a pretty nostalgic device in many regards. Its tiny 2 MP camera was something we loved to use, at least if when we couldn't get our hands on a real camera. However, fast forward to today, and years of innovation and development have produced what now rivals a real camera. Modern iPhone cameras are nothing short of mind-blowing. But how did they get here? Stick with us to find out as we take a look at the evolution of the iPhone camera from 2007 to 2025.