X Of The Most Important Moments In iPhone History

The iPhone has become one of the definitive gadgets of modern times. Apple's sleek smartphone set a new standard for what mobile phones could be and helped launch the era of the touchscreen devices that are now commonplace around the world. Over the course of the last two decades, the iPhone has expanded to include some 42 distinct models and has sold over 2 billion units. It is little wonder, then, that the incredible piece of tech has driven Apple's success in recent times and helped push it to become one of the most valuable companies in the world.

Like everything Apple does, the iPhone is built around innovation and continued improvement. The iPhone 16 Pro that you can buy right now is a far cry from the original iPhone. The tech firm has upgraded the smartphone with each iteration, changing it from something that could make calls and send texts into a powerful machine that people rely on as part of their everyday lives. Along the way, there have been some very important moments in the history of the iPhone that helped get it to where it is today.