When Was The First iPhone Released?

There are more than a billion iPhones in active use today and, according to Statista, the company has sold at least 2 billion units over the last decade. Apple has grown from a computer tech giant with a thriving side business in MP3 players to a $1 trillion global megacorp with 154,000 full-time workers, and that's largely due to the iPhone's enduring popularity.

Naturally, this indicates the iPhone was a tough act to follow. Once only capable of running simple applications, smartphones are now powerful handheld computers equipped with professional-grade cameras, facial recognition software, and a lot more functionality than what could have been predicted.

Yet, while there is no doubt about the significance with which hand-held technology is evolving our lives, not all of these changes have necessarily been positive. A study published by the Journal of the Association for Consumer Research found the constant presence of smartphones is affecting our ability to maintain sustained attention, calling it a "smartphone-induced brain drain."

Smartphones have also eroded the distinction between work and personal time. Until recently, professional life centered around the office, with little or no expectation of being accessible outside of it. Now, we have instant access to emails, remote access to business meetings, and the ability to complete process-intensive tasks, such as filing and approving expense reports, on the fly.

Technology always tends to spark this kind of debate – is it helping or hurting society? Perhaps the answer is that it's doing a bit of both. Regardless, in 2007, the first iPhone set the smartphone industry down a path that has forever changed our relationship with technology.