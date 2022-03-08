iPhone SE 3 Vs. iPhone 13 - Which Should You Buy?

The iPhone SE 3 brings Apple's current generation of mobile silicon to its most budget-friendly iPhone, with the same A15 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 13 now tucked inside. In theory, that means the SE 3 should have the same performance as the more expensive 13. The A15 chip is a benchmark shredder, and while the term "buttery smooth" is all too common an aphorism, there's really no better way to describe the lag-free experience we've seen on the iPhone 13 lineup. But consider the SE 3's smaller, lower-resolution display, which gives the SE 3 fewer pixels to push, as well as its more modest camera, and performance should be the least of your worries. This is quite frankly far more processing power than the iPhone SE 3 needs.

That's not to say the iPhone 13 is a slouch. As mentioned, it tears up pretty much any use case scenario you might think to throw at it with that same A15 chip. And while both phones offer 5G connectivity, the SE 3 is lacking the faster mmWave support. That's a minor gripe, since mmWave may not even be available in your area, and if it is you'll still need to be close to the connection point to make good use of it. Overall, we'll have to call it a draw between the two iPhones in terms of performance.