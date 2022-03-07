The Real Reason Instagram Just Added A Special Feature For Content Creators

Adjei and Boyd came up with the idea for enhanced tags in February 2021 after joining Meta six months prior and started working on it with colleague Alexandra Zaoui. It took them over a year to flesh out the feature as they pitched the idea to different teams at Meta until they rounded up their own team, which prepared the feature for launch this week. Adjei told NBC that the need for an advanced crediting feature was apparent, and her team shared the same sentiment, especially as Black creators were refusing to create a new dance trend based on a Megan Thee Stallion song as a protest over the lack of credit.

"I think we were just so close to the need that we were able to see and we kind of had that situation of like, why doesn't this exist?" she said. "And then we went the next step of like, let's make it exist."

And now, here we are. Any Black musician, fashion designer, artist, dancer, or any other specialist creating content on Instagram will get the credit they need to support themselves and nurture their social media careers, no excuses.