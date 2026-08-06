Anker Makes Popular Accessories And Chargers, But Who Owns The Company?

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Anker has risen to become one of the most popular consumer electronics brands in the world, and has been the number one mobile charging brand for six years, according to sales data compiled by Euromonitor International. Anker had humble beginnings in 2011 as an Amazon Native Brand selling replacement laptop batteries on the platform. Anker built its business on the Amazon Marketplace selling its products directly to consumers, before expanding into other retail channels, such as brick-and-mortar stores like Costco, Walmart, and Best Buy.

Anker went public with an IPO in 2020 and landed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, and has since entered the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as well. The company has been valued at over $10 billion, with a 2025 revenue of $4.2 billion –- an eye-watering figure for a company focused on mobile power delivery and accessories. These numbers reflect just how popular Anker chargers are, and it also doesn't hurt that Anker makes Amazon's most popular Bluetooth speaker.

Anker has moved beyond the charging and power delivery categories, with a portfolio that also includes the SoundCore, Eufy, and Nebula brands, covering the audio, video, and smart home products. Although Anker has a huge presence in the North American market, it's not an American company. Anker was founded in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China, and is now headquartered in Changsha, Hunan, China. Founder and Chairman Steven Yang is the largest shareholder, holding roughly 43.27% of the company's shares, while Anker Innovations President Dongping Zhao is the second-largest shareholder with 10.86%.