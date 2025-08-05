Why Are Anker Phone Chargers So Popular? A Look At The Company's History

By merely typing "power bank" into Amazon's search bar, you'll likely find an Anker product as one of the top offerings. Anker has become a household name for affordable, high-quality accessories, thriving in the market gaps created by ever-ballooning semi-duopolies, Apple and Samsung. While those two have focused on bigger margins on premium items, they've also left the door open for companies like Anker to rescue us from a woeful lack of accessory quality and diversity.

After former Google engineer Steven Yang founded Anker, he didn't waste time trying to compete directly with phone makers. Instead, his company focused on the accessories they had neglected: chargers, cables, and power banks. Anker poured a lot of its resources into researching and developing products that weren't cheap and substandard or expensive and luxury-quality, but rather affordable and premium, while innovating faster than competitors and earning the trust of users who didn't want to buy anything that wasn't stock. As Yang himself told The Verge, "The biggest challenge for Anker is not sales. It's customer perception."

While Apple was still bundling 5W bricks with $1,000 iPhones, Anker was already selling compact GaN chargers and multi-port power hubs that could handle laptops, tablets, and phones all at once. It won the trust of tech-savvy early adopters, and then it won everyone else. We'll be taking a dive into the company's history to find out what exactly made it so successful in this niche and why its chargers are so popular.