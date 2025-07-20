5 Of The Fastest Power Banks For Charging Your iPhone

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you own an iPhone 16 Pro or an older model, if you're like most people, you've probably had the unfortunate experience of having its battery die on you. A dead iPhone battery isn't a problem if you have a power outlet nearby. However, if you're out and about with no power outlet in sight, a power bank can keep your phone going, whether you're traveling, commuting, or just out for the day. While it may be tempting to buy the first power bank you see on Amazon at a decent price, the truth is, they're not all created equal. Some charge faster than others, and if you're in a hurry, you don't want to waste your time with a slow charger.

iPhones have supported fast charging since the iPhone 8, but you'll only get the fastest speeds if you pair your device with the right charger or power bank. The problem is, many portable chargers, especially cheaper ones, still max out at slower speeds, like 5W or 10W. If you use one of these power banks to charge your iPhone, it could take hours for it to get to the point where you can confidently unplug it and get back to what you were doing. Choose a power bank with at least 20W USB-C Power Delivery and you'll be able to charge your iPhone to 50% in about 30 minutes. The same is true for wireless charging. ​If you want the fastest wireless speeds, you'll need a MagSafe or Qi2-certified power bank that supports up to 15W. Knowing which portable chargers support fast charging will help you choose the best one for your needs.