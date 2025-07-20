5 Of The Fastest Power Banks For Charging Your iPhone
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you own an iPhone 16 Pro or an older model, if you're like most people, you've probably had the unfortunate experience of having its battery die on you. A dead iPhone battery isn't a problem if you have a power outlet nearby. However, if you're out and about with no power outlet in sight, a power bank can keep your phone going, whether you're traveling, commuting, or just out for the day. While it may be tempting to buy the first power bank you see on Amazon at a decent price, the truth is, they're not all created equal. Some charge faster than others, and if you're in a hurry, you don't want to waste your time with a slow charger.
iPhones have supported fast charging since the iPhone 8, but you'll only get the fastest speeds if you pair your device with the right charger or power bank. The problem is, many portable chargers, especially cheaper ones, still max out at slower speeds, like 5W or 10W. If you use one of these power banks to charge your iPhone, it could take hours for it to get to the point where you can confidently unplug it and get back to what you were doing. Choose a power bank with at least 20W USB-C Power Delivery and you'll be able to charge your iPhone to 50% in about 30 minutes. The same is true for wireless charging. If you want the fastest wireless speeds, you'll need a MagSafe or Qi2-certified power bank that supports up to 15W. Knowing which portable chargers support fast charging will help you choose the best one for your needs.
Anker 733 Power Bank (GaNPrime)
The Anker 733 Power Bank (GaNPrime), available for $109.99 on Amazon, is an all-in-one fast-charging solution designed for those who want a simple way to charge their devices at home or on the go without carrying multiple chargers. It's a power bank that doubles as a 65W wall charger, so you can use it to power your devices while it charges itself. When you're on the go, it works as a 10,000 mAh portable battery, giving you enough capacity to recharge your iPhone to close to 100% a couple of times.
This power bank has a 20W USB-C Power Delivery output, which matches Apple's own fast-charging adapter. That means you'll be able to get your iPhone to 50% in around 30 minutes, whether you're using it as a wall plug or a battery pack. This power bank isn't just for charging an iPhone; if you notice the battery percentage on your MacBook is running low, it can charge it too, along with over 1,000 other devices. It comes with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, so you can charge multiple devices at once. Its biggest drawback is that it's heavy, but if you don't mind dealing with the extra weight, the convenience might be worth it.
UGreen Nexode Power Bank
While Anker tends to be the go-to brand for portable chargers, several other companies offer competitive alternatives. One of those is the UGreen Nexode Power Bank, which has a list price of $89.99 on Amazon. With a 20,000mAh capacity, it's built to keep your iPhone and other devices powered throughout the day. If you need to charge your iPhone along with other gadgets on the go, this power bank makes it possible. Its 130 W total USB-C Power Delivery output allows it to easily handle fast charging your iPhone, alongside tablets, laptops, and even portable gaming consoles like the Steam Deck.
With its 100W + 30W output, frequent flyers will be happy to know that the TSA's electronic rules allow them to place this power bank in their carry-on bags to keep their iPhones charged on long travel days. The power bank's display shows real-time metrics like voltage and current, so you can monitor charging in real time. Even with all of that power, it comes in a compact case that weighs in at about 17 ounces, making it easy to carry comfortably in a backpack or carry-on luggage.
Sharge CarbonMag 5K Wireless Power Bank
If you're looking for a power bank that comes in a small package but still supports fast wireless charging speeds, the Sharge CarbonMag 5K Wireless Power Bank, which retails for $59.90 on Amazon, is worth considering. While many wireless power banks max out at 7.5W, the CarbonMag supports 15W wireless charging through MagSafe and Qi2, which is currently the fastest wireless charging speed available for iPhones, making it nearly twice as fast as many standard wireless battery packs, despite its slim profile. If you prefer, you can also use the 20W USB-C port to charge your iPhone with a cable instead of using wireless charging.
While we have included power banks that are big enough to charge a laptop on this list, the Sharge CarbonMag isn't one of them. Still, its 5,000 mAh capacity is enough to fully charge most iPhones one time, and its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to slip into a pocket or bag without weighing you down. You can check its charge level, charge status, and if it's powered on using the small LEDs on the back of its case. The CarbonMag 5K supports pass-through charging, so you can charge your phone and the power bank at the same time.
Iniu Power Bank
The INIU Power Bank is a wallet-sized power bank that sells for $21.99 on Amazon and packs a surprising amount of power into a small package. With just 10,000 mAh capacity, it still provides up to 15W USB-C fast charging, which is enough to charge most iPhones to about 78% in an hour. That translates into being able to charge a vintage iPhone, like the iPhone 8, around 3.6 times. However, if you have a newer iPhone, the larger battery means you might not get that many charges out of this power bank.
This power bank has a USB-C port that supports both input and output, plus two USB-A ports and a built-in flashlight, features that can be hard to find on such a slim device. The power bank has a weight of just 7 ounces and is only 0.5 inches thick, which makes it highly portable and the slimmest 10K power bank available, according to the manufacturer. However, it's not designed for charging laptops or high-power devices. Instead, you'll want to stick to using it for charging your iPhone and smaller gadgets. But if you're a minimalist or like to travel light and just need a fast, dependable backup for your iPhone or earbuds, this power bank is worth a closer look.
Anker MagGo 10K Qi2 Power Bank
For those who want the option of fast-charging their iPhone both wirelessly and with a cable, the Anker MagGo Power Bank, which has a list price of $89.99 on Amazon, offers both in one device. It has a 10,000 mAh capacity and supports 15W Qi2 wireless charging, the fastest wireless charging speed currently supported by iPhones. On top of that, it supports 30W USB-C wired output, so you can charge your iPhone even faster when you need to. It also has a smart display and built-in foldable stand for propping up your phone while it charges.
On the MagGo's smart display, you can see battery levels, estimated charging times, and information about power flow to your device. This makes it easier to keep track of your charging and plan for when you'll need to recharge the power bank itself. Its USB-C port doubles as both input and output, so you can use the same port to either recharge the power bank or fast-charge your iPhone. The MagGo also supports pass-through charging, meaning you can plug it into the wall and still use it to charge your phone at the same time. It weighs 8.8 ounces, making it compact and light enough to carry in a bag or jacket pocket.