How Big Of A Power Bank Do You Need To Fully Charge A Laptop?

Estimating how big of a power bank you need to fully charge your laptop begins with knowing what the battery capacity of the two devices are. That tells you how much charge it can hold. For laptops, this is measured in watt-hour (Wh) and usually ranges from 30 to 100Wh. The higher watt-hour a laptop battery has, the longer the runtime is. While you can readily find this figure on the laptop's spec sheet, that actually isn't the current capacity your battery can hold. Batteries degrade over time, and after multiple charging sessions, there will be a noticeable drop in capacity. So unless your laptop is completely new, don't rely solely on the spec sheet (we'll walk you through how to find your laptop's current battery capacity in the next section).

Advertisement

Just like laptops, power banks also have a battery capacity. They are, after all, essentially a portable battery pack. This capacity is the mAh typically printed on the power bank. It stands for milliampere-hour and tells you how much charge it can store, and therefore, provide to the connected device. However, it's important to note that the advertised mAh isn't the actual output you can get. Due to energy loss within the power bank, it's only about 60 to 70% efficient. That means a 25,000mAh power bank only has a usable capacity of 15,000 to 17,500mAh.

So, with all that being said, what does the power bank's mAh even have to do with your laptop's Wh? Well, the power bank capacity you need to pick will largely depend on how big the laptop battery capacity is and how many times you want to fully charge it. Let's go over how to calculate the required power bank mAh.

Advertisement