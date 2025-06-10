These iPhone Models Are Officially Considered 'Vintage' By Apple

While you've likely seen videos of YouTube tech reviewers and influencers unboxing a shiny new iPhone every year days after Apple's annual fall event, the vast majority of people hold onto their phones for years. Many even refuse to upgrade until their current device either stops getting updates, physically falls apart, or gets damaged beyond use.

Given that Apple releases new iPhones every year in September (and even surprised us with the budget-friendly iPhone 16e in February), the unfortunate truth is these same devices fall out of the spotlight just as quickly as they entered it. Before you know it, they're no longer the device every other person had on their Christmas wish list. Apple, as over the top as the company is, chooses to go fancy even with how it classifies older products. Instead of simply letting the devices reach their end gracefully by quietly ending software updates once the time comes, like a few companies do, Apple adds devices to the company's 'Vintage' list.

Apple defines products that it stopped distributing for sale more than 5 and less than 7 years ago as vintage. At the time of writing, there are currently 14 models on the Vintage list, with the earliest launch dating back to 2011, and the most recent launch being in 2018.

