How To Display Battery Percentage On Your MacBook

Whether you recently made the switch from Windows to Mac or you're a lifelong MacBook user, your computer's battery life can make or break your experience. If you're a remote worker who doesn't always have access to a wall outlet, you know how important monitoring your MacBook's battery can be. The same thing is true while traveling, when we often have to get the timing just right to recharge our computer's battery before a long flight. On the other hand, you might just like to have an idea of how much battery life is left in your MacBook, even if you're using it from home.

Advertisement

You've probably noticed that your MacBook has a battery icon in the upper right-hand corner of your screen with a status bar that steadily decreases the longer you go without charging your battery. However, there's no exact measurement next to this icon telling you the percentage of battery life remaining. That is, unless you change your MacBook's settings to enable the percentage indicator. With the percentage indicator activated, you'll be able to see just how much juice is left in your Mac, whether it's at 15% or 90%. While there are several things you can do to maintain your MacBook's battery, having this information can help ensure it never runs out at an inopportune time.