What Is A GaN Charger? (And How Do You Know If You Have One?)

Charging technology has improved significantly in recent years. Devices like phones, tablets, and laptops now power up much faster than they used to. Still, most traditional chargers come with a few downsides. For instance, you might notice that your laptop or phone charger heats up after prolonged use, and most can only fast-charge one device at a time. Plus, high-wattage models also tend to be bulky and inconvenient to carry. A GaN charger, however, solves all of these problems.

GaN stands for gallium nitride, which is a crystal-like semiconductor material. Unlike traditional chargers that rely on silicon transistors, GaN chargers use gallium nitride transistors. Silicon transistors offer about 87% power efficiency, while GaN transistors can reach up to 95%. That extra efficiency allows GaN chargers to deliver power more quickly, so they can charge your devices up to three times faster than standard chargers. Another big advantage of GaN technology is that it produces less heat. With less energy loss as heat, components can be packed more closely together. The result is a charger that's not only faster, but also smaller and more compact.

Since GaN chargers are efficient, they also stay cooler and provide a safer charging experience. Most models also feature multiple ports, allowing you to charge your phone, tablet, laptop, and other devices simultaneously using a single charger.

