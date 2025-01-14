10 Trustworthy Cord And Charger Brands For Your Phone

Ever since phone makers started leaving charging bricks out of the box, people have been looking for economical ways to get new charging bricks and cables. After all, those charging bricks no longer included in the box are available for sale and are usually much more expensive than similar products from third parties. The thing is, not every product available on the Internet is reliable. In many cases, they're sold by no-name manufacturers that no one's ever heard of. In some cases, the products are clones of one another made by the same single factory and rebranded ad infinitum.

Advertisement

Fortunately, most industries have their mainstays in terms of reliable companies that make decent products. For phone charging, having a reliable product, whether it's a wired charger or a wireless charging pad, is especially important. Most such companies are ones that people who have shopped around on Amazon have heard of before, such as Belkin, Anker, Spigen, and others. However, the list is longer than that, including several other companies that make good products.

While phone makers post about how not including a charger in the box helps the environment or reduces box sizes, you can continue on your merry way and buy yourself a charger that should last you a while. As a boilerplate disclaimer, all mass-produced goods are prone to being occasionally defective, so no company has a perfect track record. You can find people on social media telling you not to buy any brand if you look hard enough.

Advertisement