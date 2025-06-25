10 Tech Brands So Popular In America, You Probably Didn't Realize They're Owned By China

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Our lives are surrounded by a multitude of gadgets, gizmos, and other tech products spread across various categories. Right from the smartphones in our pockets to the thermostats used to control the temperature at home, tech is ingrained into every aspect of our daily lives. We all use tech products from multiple different brands. Some may use a phone from Apple, a computer from Lenovo, or a refrigerator from Samsung. Most consumers pick tech products from popular brands since they're expected to last longer. Owing to this, some brands become household names in the U.S. — even if they did not originate domestically. You may be surprised to learn that many brands you use daily and are popular in the U.S. are owned by Chinese companies.

This includes everything from smartphones, laptops, and Wi-Fi routers to TVs, drones, and even some of the most popular games. We've compiled a list of popular American brands that you may not know are Chinese. Notably, we've included companies that are either headquartered in China or have a majority Chinese shareholder. Some brands are also directly or indirectly linked to the Chinese government, which we will mention wherever applicable. You can use this information to determine if the products are affected by tariffs, or if you want to switch to an alternative that's either American or originates from a different country.