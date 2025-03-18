10 TVs (55-Inch And Greater) That Are No-Brainers At Their Price
There are plenty of LED TVs running different operating systems available across various price points. There are Google TVs, Fire TVs, Roku TVs, and TVs that run WebOS. While there are so many platforms, what's common is that any TV you buy from major TV brands is now a smart TV. Essentially, smart TVs have become ubiquitous. Thanks to this, they are now more affordable than ever. No, we're not talking about tiny 32-inch TVs or 26-inch monitors passed off as TVs. You can now pick up a massive 55-inch TV for under $300 — a deal that you could've never imagined a couple of years back. That's when it struck us — what if we put together a list of the best TVs that offer the best value for your money?
Now, we understand that value is an extremely subjective term. So, the way we define it for this article is those TVs that deliver the absolute most bang for your buck. Ones that offer excellent specifications, high-quality display panels, and most of the major features one would expect from a TV — all at a price that's hard to beat. We found quite a few options that check most of those boxes, if not all of them. The list consists of TVs of different sizes, display technologies, operating systems, and of course, varying price points. We urge you to sift through all the options and pick the one that suits your usage and budget.
TCL 75-inch S5 4K LED TV $479.99
TCL's massive 75-inch 4K TV is an excellent option for those looking to purchase a TV under $500. It has a huge screen that can cover most living rooms, no matter how big it is. The bezels are thin, there's support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and you can stream content from your iPhone using AirPlay 2. These are features that are generally found on more premium televisions, so it's good to see the owners of TCL implementing them on the S5 4K LED TV. HDR+ support makes the TV an excellent choice for watching Netflix shows and documentaries since you can experience deep blacks and bright whites.
As for the software, the TCL 75-inch TV runs Amazon's Fire TV operating system (OS). The OS has most of the required features along with access to the app store to download any app of your choice. However, note that the lack of the Google Play Store may mean some apps may not be available on Amazon's app store. On the upside, the bundled remote has Alexa built into it, so you can launch your favorite streaming services directly using your voice, or even ask your TV queries related to the weather or news. Then, there's a game mode that tries to replicate a 120 Hz display using a motion estimation, motion compensation (MEMC) feature for smoother gaming. Overall, the TCL S5 4K LED TV is probably one of the best TVs for under $500 in terms of picture quality and size.
Insignia 70-inch F50 LED 4K TV $499.99
Here's another TV running Amazon's Fire TV OS. The Insignia F50 LED TV shaves off a few inches compared to the TCL S5, but that also results in shaving off a few extra dollars. So, if you're okay with a (still massive) 70-inch TV instead of a 75-inch, you can't go wrong with the Insignia F50. It has a 4K panel with HDR support, but there's no Dolby Vision or Atmos here, so the video and audio quality isn't going to be as impressive as some other options on this list. It's definitely not a deal-breaker and is a compromise that makes sense considering the price point.
All the core features you would expect from the TV are present, like a voice-activated remote with support for Alexa. What this means is you can even control your smart home devices like lightbulbs, thermostats, etc. using the remote. The Fire TV OS is responsive and has a large library of apps, consisting of all the staples like Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+, and more. If you can deal with a slightly inferior panel, you can save a few bucks with the Insignia F50 and still end up with a good 70-inch TV for under $400.
TCL 55-inch Q65 QLED 4K TV $297.99
Lots of consumers may prefer a 55-inch TV over a 65- or 75-inch one since it's already large enough for most living rooms, plus the pixel density of a 4K TV increases as the size decreases. In simple terms, a 55-inch 4K TV may appear sharper compared to a 75-inch one since the individual pixels are packed more closely on the former. So, if you decide to get a 55-inch TV and want a basic one that can stream sports, play movies with Dolby Vision, and run games smoothly when connected to a console, look no further than the TCL Q65 55-inch QLED TV. The brand has packed a ton of features into this TV, making it a default recommendation for anyone who wants a 55-inch 4K TV on a budget.
Along with Dolby Vision, there's support for Dolby Atmos on the audio front, as well as a game accelerator that mimics a 120 Hz panel. The QLED technology used in the display means the colors are true to life, resulting in a pleasant viewing experience. Unlike the 75-inch variant, the TCL Q65 runs Google TV OS, which a lot of users may prefer due to its user interface (UI) and the presence of the Google Play Store to download apps. For under $300, this TV from TCL is an absolute steal.
Sony Bravia 7 65-inch 4K Mini LED TV $1,498
While standard LED TVs may do the job for most consumers, enthusiasts or those with a keen interest in better video quality may want to upgrade to better options. A mini-LED TV is a technology that enables manufacturers to add high-quality panels that deliver extremely high brightness levels. Mini-LED TVs come to life when playing HDR content since they can brighten highlights while maintaining dark shadows. In fact, some mini-LEDs stack up nicely compared to OLED TVs thanks to panels that can even get brighter than OLED displays. If that's what you're looking for, the Sony Bravia 7 is an excellent mini-LED TV that checks all the right boxes.
The panel quality is top-notch, the Google TV software is nimble, and the built-in XR processor optimizes the picture quality based on the type of content. It also has specific features that make gaming via the PS5 a visual treat. The TV optimizes the video output based on the game, giving you vivid colors and sharp details. It is slightly on the pricier side — even when compared with some OLED TVs. However, the Dolby Vision HDR is absolutely stunning, making the Bravia 7 an excellent choice for movie buffs.
Sony X77L 85-inch Ultra HD LED TV $998
Let's say you don't want to spend top bucks on a mini-LED TV, but prefer a massive screen with a slight compromise in picture quality. The Sony 85-inch X77L fits the bill perfectly, in that case. It has a mammoth 85-inch panel resulting in an immersive experience when consuming any type of content. When watching sports, the X77L makes you feel like you're right there in the arena with its high-quality panel and slim bezels all around. The same experience applies to gamers too, thanks to the auto HDR tone mapping functionality when you connect a PS5 to the TV.
You may not enjoy watching content in lower resolutions on the Sony X77L because of its massive size. The TV also offers an upscaling feature where your existing content can be streamed in near-4K quality. There's Google TV on the software front, along with support for Alexa too. So, if you have a smart speaker running Alexa, you can ask it to change the channel or lower the volume. If you're looking for a massive screen from a premium brand, the Sony X77L is a no-brainer. While you can technically get a better-quality panel for the prize, you won't find one this large.
Samsung 55-inch Crystal UHD DU7200 TV $328
If you're looking for a reliable 55-inch TV on a budget that you plan on using for years to come, the Samsung DU7200 is a solid contender. Samsung has been making TVs for decades now and is among the most reliable brands when it comes to manufacturing displays. This 55-inch TV from the brand's stable has everything you would need from a TV, including a high-contrast panel, 4K upscaling, and Samsung's Motion Xcelerator to reduce motion blur. Apart from this, the TV also has a unique object tracking sound feature. Essentially, it tracks the movement of an object on the screen and outputs audio that follows its trajectory. This results in an immersive viewing experience.
As far as additional features are concerned, the Samsung DU7200 has support for Samsung's Q-Symphony functionality, which unlocks excellent sound output when you pair the TV with a compatible soundbar. One of the only downsides of this Crystal UHD TV from Samsung is the fact that it runs on Samsung's proprietary OS. You still have access to all the popular streaming services, but support for Google TV would have been the icing on the cake. If you can't get past this limitation, the TCL Q65 might be a better pick.
LG B4 55-inch 4K OLED TV $1,096.99
Those of you who are looking for the ultimate picture quality may lean towards an OLED TV. Thankfully, the technology has trickled down the affordability ladder over the years, and you can finally pick up an OLED TV priced at around the $1,000 mark. For those wondering, the brand making it possible is LG. LG's G4 OLED TV is the industry standard for a good, reliable OLED TV. However, it is considerably more expensive compared to the LG B4 55-inch 4K LED TV. So, if you're on a budget but still want the absolute best, the B4 makes a solid case for itself. For starters, it uses a sharp 55-inch 4K OLED panel with inky blacks and bright highlights. It's an absolute treat to watch Dolby Vision HDR content on the LG B4. There's also a filmmaker mode that lets you watch movies as the director intended.
An AI processor handles and tunes picture quality based on the content you're watching, so you don't have to fiddle with the settings every now and then. Gamers would be pleased to know that the LG B4 has a native 120Hz panel, which, combined with the OLED screen, is a match made in heaven. As with every LG TV, the B4 runs webOS which doesn't have as many apps as the Google Play Store. A quick fix for this would be to get a streaming device for your TV, since you wouldn't want to miss out on an excellent product due to inferior software.
Hisense 65-inch U6 mini-LED ULED 4K TV $498
Looking for a mini-LED TV but don't want to splurge on the Sony Bravia 7? Don't worry, Hisense has you covered! The Hisense U6 is an excellent entry-level mini-LED TV that doesn't compromise on picture quality. It has a large 65-inch panel with QLED colors, so not only are you getting an extremely bright panel but the colors will also look vibrant no matter what you're watching. There's support for full array local dimming, which means parts of the picture that are black will appear extremely dark while the brighter portions will look much brighter. This is similar to how an OLED panel behaves but at a much more affordable price.
There's support for Dolby Vision IQ, which brings out the best in a TV like this. Hisense has also bundled in some gaming modes that use MEMC to replicate a high-refresh-rate. However, the display still refreshes at 60 Hz natively. The TV runs Google TV OS and has support for Alexa, so you can use your voice commands to control the TV. At just shy of $500, the Hisense U6 mini-LED TV is one of the best TVs you can buy in the price range, purely in terms of picture quality. If you want to enjoy movie scenes the way the director intended, this is the best bet that doesn't burn a hole in your pocket.
Samsung Q60D 65-inch 4K QLED TV $597.99
The highlight of the Samsung Q60D 65-inch TV — apart from its high-quality panel — is its design. Thanks to extremely slim bezels all around the TV, it looks fantastic when mounted on a wall. Combined with the large screen, you get an immersive viewing experience that you'll definitely enjoy when watching the NFL or gaming on a console. The QLED technology ensures colors look vibrant, while the 4K upscaling feature makes existing content appear sharper when played on the TV.
Like most Samsung TVs, this one, too, has support for object-tracking sound output. The speakers provide a surround-sound experience without requiring additional hardware like external speakers or a sub-woofer. Samsung TVs are reliable and often produce impressive picture quality regardless of the price point of the TV. Therefore, we highly recommend the Samsung Q60D for those who want a relatively large TV with a no-frills experience at an affordable price. It lacks Google TV OS, so you may have to purchase a streaming stick to add more functionality to the TV. Make sure you factor in the cost of that before deciding to purchase the TV.
Hisense 100-inch QD7 4K QLED TV $1,797.99
It's finally time for the absolutely mammoth 100-inch QLED TV from Hisense! The Hisense QD7 spans 100 inches diagonally and is among the biggest commercially available televisions you can buy. Before we even get to the specs or features, you'll first have to make sure you have sufficient real estate on your wall to fit this gigantic display. Once you have that sorted, you're sure to enjoy an insane level of immersion thanks to the huge panel coupled with vibrant colors. Gamers are going to love this TV thanks to the 144 Hz refresh rate and extremely slim bezels — resulting in an experience where you feel like you're right in the game!
All the necessary features like Dolby Vision, Atmos, a dedicated gaming mode, and 4K upscaling are present on the QD7. Of course, the picture quality isn't going to be as good as a mini-LED or OLED TV at the same price point, but that's the compromise you have to make if you want a massive TV like this one at a reasonable price. That said, the quality of the display is top-notch and anything you watch will certainly be enjoyable. To add to it, the bezels are relatively slim, so it's almost going to look like an extremely high-quality projection on a wall instead of a TV. If size matters to you, the Hisense QD7 is among the best you can get for the price.
How we picked the TVs
Rest assured, no matter which TV you pick from this list, you're getting an excellent deal for the price. We've made sure to provide multiple options at specific price points, so as to provide readers the choice to decide what's more important for their usage. For instance, you may find two TVs priced similarly — one with a better-quality panel but of a smaller size, and another with a larger display that may be using slightly inferior display technology. In such cases, you can pick the better alternative for you depending on whether you want the absolute best picture quality, or you enjoy watching sports or movies on a massive display.
We've taken into consideration several parameters like picture quality, panel size, performance of the UI, app availability while coming up with this list to make sure all the recommendations check the right boxes without burning a hole in your pocket! It's also vital to consider aspects like the size of your living room or bedroom when deciding to buy a TV, along with the amount of light entering the room. If there are large windows or balconies in your living room, you're better off buying a TV for bright rooms since they have special anti-reflective coatings that enhance the visual experience. You may also want to learn about the differences between LED and LCD TVs, 4K and UHD TVs, to make a better decision.