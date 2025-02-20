Why Are Roku TVs So Cheap?

Today's marketplace offers buyers more options than ever in terms of cheap flat screens. This is due to relative newcomers like TCL, Hisense, Amazon, and now Roku, all bringing low-cost televisions to online and retail shelves. Competition drives manufacturers to find ways of undercutting or outdoing their rivals by lowering prices, providing extra features, and effectively utilizing events like Black Friday sales. For example, among the 43-inch up to 55-inch TV options available at Walmart, there are several 4K models under $250, all within $10 to $50 of each other with slightly different technology and capabilities. Not all cutting-edge features are universally appreciated, though, such as the so-called soap opera effect.

Several improvements have also been made to how efficiently flat-screen smart TVs are made today. Long gone is the era of wood paneling and thick cathode-ray tube form factors being incorporated into home entertainment. TVs are thinner than ever before, and the method by which manufacturers handle the glass displays has evolved. A large single piece of glass (mother glass) is used to produce multiple television displays by carefully cutting each one out with as minimal waste as possible. One piece of mother glass could produce up to three 65-inch and six 32-inch panes of glass for use on a total of nine televisions.