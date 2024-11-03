3 Things To Know Before Buying Roku Cameras For Your Home

A smart home is all about making daily life easier with a variety of connected devices able to communicate and be controlled remotely. This concept is also known as IoT (The Internet of Things), which transforms household items into network connected devices which can gather and disseminate data. According to Statista.com, the number of smart homes is expected to overtake 400 million in 2024. One of the ways people are taking advantage of smart home technology is through security systems which have become easier to install, configure, and manage than ever before. A recent survey from Nationwide found that 34% of homeowners have a smart video doorbell, and 32% own smart security cameras.

Roku, which launched its first streaming device back in 2008, saw that growth was rapid to the point they currently have tens of millions of accounts in use across the world. The entertainment giant has also expanded beyond streaming products alone, and into televisions, home audio, and smart home devices. In fact, Roku is one of the best home automation systems in 2024. Your choice for security cameras, and video doorbells now includes products from Roku, but there are a few key points to be aware of prior to purchasing their relatively new security devices.