Roku's New Home Monitoring System Works With Your Smart TV

Roku has seemingly decided it doesn't want to be just another streaming hardware company, even if it makes some of the best streaming devices on the planet. The company now has a pinky toe dipped into the home security arena with the launch of cameras, doorbells, smart bulbs, and smart plugs in 2022. Today, it's adding a full-stop security suite alongside that effort.

The $99 five-piece Roku Home Monitoring System SE includes a hub with a built-in siren, two entry sensors, a motion sensor, and a keypad — and it's expandable a la carte with pieces ranging from $14.99 to $34.99. In addition to viewing live video feeds from Roku cameras, the system allows users to receive notifications on their smartphones and Roku TV devices when a door or window is open, closed, or left open, as well as when motion is detected.

Much like its streaming boxes, Roku says it designed the security system with user-friendliness in mind. It sets up in minutes, with video and illustrated instructions to guide you. It's the ideal system if you're already using Roku TVs and streaming devices in your home.