Roku's New Home Monitoring System Works With Your Smart TV
Roku has seemingly decided it doesn't want to be just another streaming hardware company, even if it makes some of the best streaming devices on the planet. The company now has a pinky toe dipped into the home security arena with the launch of cameras, doorbells, smart bulbs, and smart plugs in 2022. Today, it's adding a full-stop security suite alongside that effort.
The $99 five-piece Roku Home Monitoring System SE includes a hub with a built-in siren, two entry sensors, a motion sensor, and a keypad — and it's expandable a la carte with pieces ranging from $14.99 to $34.99. In addition to viewing live video feeds from Roku cameras, the system allows users to receive notifications on their smartphones and Roku TV devices when a door or window is open, closed, or left open, as well as when motion is detected.
Much like its streaming boxes, Roku says it designed the security system with user-friendliness in mind. It sets up in minutes, with video and illustrated instructions to guide you. It's the ideal system if you're already using Roku TVs and streaming devices in your home.
How Roku's security system works
Once installed, users can control the system via the included keypad, or the Roku Smart Home mobile app. You have separate configurable profiles whether you're home or away, and you can turn home monitoring off completely whenever you want.
Roku doesn't require a subscription, but you can add 24/7 professional monitoring powered by Noonlight — the same service supporting Wyze. For $9.99 a month, or $99.99 a year, agents will contact you immediately whenever the system is triggered, and you can request an emergency response with a single tap. Roku is also offering 50% off the first year if you decide to subscribe.
In addition to the launch of the Roku Home Monitoring System SE, the company has announced several new smart home features for both new and existing products. The updates include on-screen notifications and alarm countdowns when sensors are triggered, the ability to view camera events on Roku TVs, and voice control for Roku Smart Home devices using a Roku voice remote or mobile app.
In addition to the security system, Roku has expanded its smart home lineup by introducing a new $24.99 solar panel to power its outdoor camera, ensuring you'll always have eyes on your home even if the power cuts. There's also the fun Roku Smart Light Strip+ SE, which offers multi-colored lighting scenes with individual control, available in 16-foot and 32-foot lengths for $34.99 and $49.99, respectively.