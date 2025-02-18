Who Owns TCL TVs And Where Are They Made?

TCL may be a new entrant to the United States TV market, but it's already giving more established brands a hard time with its solid lineup of competitively-priced products. In the third quarter of 2024, TCL became the second-largest TV manufacturer in the country after its North American TV shipments increased by 27.5% compared to the same quarter in the previous year and 8.2% for the first nine months of the year.

TCL is owned by the TCL Technology Group Corporation, a multinational company that started out by producing audio cassette tapes in Huizhou in the Guangdong province of China. The company was originally named TTK when it launched in 1981, but a lawsuit by electronics firm TDK forced the company to rebrand to TCL Corporation in 1986. The three letters stand for "Telephone Communication Limited."

The rebranding sparked a change in the company's focus to manufacturing and selling telephone sets and other electronics. In 1991, TCL joined the TV market with the introduction of its first television sets. Throughout the rest of the decade, it worked on advancing its TV and mobile phone ventures. After the turn of the century, TCL penetrated overseas markets, coming to North America in 2013. The company quickly found success with the expansion of its product offerings, and in 2020, TCL Corporation changed its name to TCL Technology. Although TCL has a North American headquarters in Irvine, California, the company does not manufacture its television units for the U.S. market on this side of the Pacific. The bulk of supply for American consumers comes from TCL's primary TV manufacturing facility in Shenzen.

