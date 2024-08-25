What Does TCL Stand For On The TV Brand?

If you're only browsing casually through the TV aisle at your local big-box electronics store, you're probably thinking more about the sizes and features of the TVs you see than who makes them. However, there are quite a few brands vying for dominance over the TV scene these days, offering a variety of built-in features, display ratios, and price tags. One of the top five biggest competitors in consumer television sets, thanks to its ability to meet an attractive midpoint between build quality and affordability, is Chinese electronics brand TCL.

Advertisement

TCL has been in the game since the early 1980s, providing attractive TVs in the mid-to-high-spec range. Of course, if you don't know anything about a brand, it can be hard to trust it enough to put its offerings in your living room. For one thing, what does "TCL" actually stand for, if anything? The name "TCL" is, in fact, an acronym, and its original meaning harkens back to the company's founding days as "Telephone Communication Limited," though these days, the brand has adopted a secondary meaning for its name to bring it more in line with its goals for its technological offerings.