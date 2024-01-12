CES 2024 Innovation Spotlight: TCL Nxtpaper 14 Pro

At this year's Consumer Electronics Show, manufacturer of all things with screens TCL had the details on its newest offerings — including tablets, smartphones, and televisions.

One of the highlights of TCL's upcoming developments is its newest tablet, the TCL Nxtpaper 14 Pro. The Nxtpaper 14 Pro is designed to meet a magic middle of high-performance pocket computing and unparalleled user comfort. As with its other products, the secret sauce to the TCL Nxtpaper 14 Pro is the brand's proprietary "Nxtpaper" display technology, newly upgraded to Nxtpaper 3.0 for CES.

With the Nxtpaper 3.0 display, built with Circularly Polarized Light (CPL) hardware to more closely replicate natural light, the 14 Pro can switch on the fly between its standard tablet view for daily use, and a specialized paper mode for authentically replicating look of paper under sunlight. In this way, the Nxtpaper 14 Pro works as both a regular tablet and an e-reader, reducing your overall eye strain no matter what you do with it.