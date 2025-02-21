6 Top-Rated Smart Speakers For 2025

For those who are interested in using Alexa, the most basic smart speaker you can get is the Amazon Echo. The Echo has many different variations, but the classic Echo is still the most versatile and easy-to-please option on the table. Currently, the Echo is in its fourth generation and can do just about everything you would want from a smart speaker.

Although this is an Amazon product, you are not beholden to solely using Amazon services with the Echo, though Alexa is the only voice assistant that it supports. For music, you can use Amazon Music, but if you want to use Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and other service, you can do that. In the case of some of these music services, it supports HD lossless audio, which makes for a more premium audio experience. With the Alexa service, you can control everything from your lights to your door locks if you have established a smart home setup with things like Zigbee or Matter, and if you know someone with their own Alexa-powered device, you can call them.

Customers on Amazon have given the Echo an overall average of 4.7 out of 5 stars. This is thanks to nearly 150,000 different people rating the smart speaker, and 80% of those ratings are the full five stars. The Amazon Echo sells for $100, and you have three different colors to choose from to best fit your home decor.

