LED Vs LCD TVs: What's The Difference & Is One Always Better?

We've been pretty definitively in the age of flat-screen displays for a couple of decades now, with just about every television and monitor in the average home now a flat rectangle instead of the chunky CRT boxes of eras past. However, the difference between retro box TVs and modern flat-screen displays isn't as simple as physical dimensions. Advancements in display technologies have spawned all manner of subtle variants and spin-offs in the flat-screen scene.

Two of the simplest variants of flat-screen displays, relatively speaking, are LCD screens and LED screens. Most flat-screen televisions below a certain price point and of a certain age utilize one of these two technologies to render your daily viewings in modestly good quality. While the top-shelf technologies like OLED and QLED displays have moved ahead of LCD and LED in terms of quality, if you're in the market for a simpler television, then one of these two display types should provide what you're looking for. The question is, what exactly sets these two technologies apart, and which one would look best in your living room?