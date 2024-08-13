How To Fully Uninstall Valorant From Your PC In 2024

When it comes to the competitive shooter genre, "Counter-Strike" has long been hailed as the default for many. The game relies on precise gun play and other skills that anybody could pick up given enough practice. Sharing many similarities, "Valorant" entered the scene in 2020 and instantly blew up in popularity.

Unfortunately, another area that overlaps between the two first-person shooter (FPS) games is the negative aspects of a competitive shooter. Even with some of the best gaming mice, headphones, or monitors, you end up losing more games than you win, the higher your rank climbs. This can coincide with toxic players and teammates that are difficult to work with.

Competitive enthusiasts might have thousands of hours in FPS games, and are often vulnerable to the pitfalls of addiction. Sometimes, the wisest decision can be to take some time off. A way to ensure this is to simply uninstall the game, eliminating any possibilities of distraction. Although the process of uninstalling "Valorant" is quite easy, it does involve a few extra steps, thanks to Riot's anti-cheat solution, Vanguard.

