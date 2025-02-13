DJI Mini 4 Pro Vs Flip: How Do These Drones Compare?

Making up greater than 70% of the world's drone market, DJI (Da-Jiang Innovations) provides several UAV options equipped with still image and video capture capabilities to a wide audience. In fact, several DJI models made our list of the coolest drones that money can buy.

Advertisement

The DJI Flip is one of the newest additions to the drone manufacturer's lineup, with some compelling technology at an entry level price. But how does it stack up against a slightly older model that made our editor's choice list in 2023, the DJI Mini 4 Pro? Quite well, actually, considering our DJI Flip review dubbed the unit "a flipping revolutionary drone."

Overall, the DJI Mini 4 Pro comes out on top in terms of a superior flight time, faster horizontal speed, more still photography and video settings, but at more than $300 over the price of the DJI Flip. Conversely, the less expensive Flip offers the same image sensor, lens, and intelligent shooting settings as the Mini 4 Pro, but includes handy propeller guards that fold into a more compact shape for easy carrying.

Advertisement