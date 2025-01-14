DJI Flip Review: A Flipping Revolutionary Drone

The visual comparison between the folded-down DJI Flip and the sort of droids found in Star Wars is striking. Each of its propeller guards is composed of thin spokes rather than plastic bars as is usual, and they each resemble nothing more than a bicycle wheel. In another wildly unusual design choice, the propeller blades are attached individually to the motor at the hub of the prop guards, rather than as one large unit with multiple blades. Each is shockingly short and thin, resulting in a drone that sounds very different to any other I've tested.

The Flip folds down into a fairly compact package, though unlike the Neo you're probably not going to make it fit in a pants pocket. With that said, I was able to jam it into a large coat pocket which was just large enough to comfortably accommodate it. As for weight, DJI has kept the Flip under 249 grams, which is great both for dodging the more stringent regulations placed on heavier drones, and for the ease of lugging the thing around.

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

The DJI Flip turns on automatically when you unfold it, and powers down when you fold it back down (though you can still power it off or on via a button as with any other DJI drone). My only gripe is with the gimbal protector, which like most such protectors included with DJI drones is plastic and rather fiddly to deal with. Given the design of the Flip, I would have liked to have seen a case which folded all the way around the drone with a simple clasp or magnetic snap.

