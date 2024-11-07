DJI Goggles N3 Review: Budget-Friendly FPV Headset For Drones That Doesn't Cut Corners

DJI headsets have come a long way since I first took to the sky with the original DJI FPV drone years ago, particularly in terms of comfort and adjustability. The DJI Goggles N3 are particularly comfortable, with cloth padding around the eyes that doesn't get all nasty and sweaty like rubber padding. The rear pad on the integrated battery does have a rubbery texture, but on the back of your head that's not really a problem.

It's all secured by a strap which cranks down via a knob on the back of the integrated battery, allowing for a quick and easy fit that doesn't require a lot of fiddly adjustments. It's similarly easy to loosen, and if you need extra support on top of your head there are loops with which to affix an extra strap. On my head it was perfectly well supported with just the side straps.

A key feature of the DJI Goggles N3 is the fact that they support glasses wearers, though this is somewhat dependent on the size of your glasses. I have an extremely large head, and wear glasses to match, so my pair of oversized aviators did not fit at all inside the Goggles N3. However, my smaller spare pair did just manage to squeeze in.

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

On-headset controls are simple and straightforward, and will be familiar to anyone who's used different DJI goggles in the past. Battery life is respectable at up to 2.7-hours on a charge, and I appreciate that DJI used their integrated battery design here. The headset balances well on my head and is comfortable for long periods of uninterrupted flight.