How To Avoid Getting Into Trouble When Flying Your Drone

Drones are just about everywhere these days, and it's not hard to figure out why. These flying machines are fun to use, soaring around at impressive heights and speeds. Some, like the revolutionary DJI Flip, are especially impressive, being able to capture high-quality images and video and be used with the aid of a smartphone, among other noteworthy features. As a result, it's no surprise why they've also become business favorites, being used professionally for music videos, advertisements, and more. With that said, there's more to drone ownership and use than just buying one and powering it up for a joyride. While this technology may seem like simple fun, it's easy to fall outside the bounds of the law while using it.

As enjoyable as it can be to own and use a drone, it's entirely possible to use it irresponsibly — and end up on the wrong side of the law as a result. Per the Federal Aviation Administration, drones are legal for anyone to fly, but there are strict guidelines regarding how they are to be used. If you want to get into drone flying in any capacity, these are incredibly important guidelines to be aware of. After all, if you're found to be in violation of the FAA's rules, you can have your commercial drone pilot certification revoked or face a whopping $75,000 fine per each instance of misbehavior.

So, what do you need to know about safe, responsible, and legal drone flying? Here are the biggest things to keep in mind so you don't end up in trouble.

