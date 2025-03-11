DJI Mavic 3 Classic Vs. Mavic 3: How Do These Drones Compare?

The biggest difference between these two drones is the number of cameras they have on board. The DJI Mavic 3 Classic only features a single 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera with a 20-megapixel resolution. It has a fixed focal length with a full-frame equivalent of 24 millimeters, meaning it does not offer any kind of optical zoom. So, if you want to get closer to your subject, your only option is to move the drone.

The DJI Mavic 3 also features the same Hasselblad camera as its main shooter. However, it also has a telephoto camera positioned above the 24-millimeter camera, allowing you to fill the frame with your subject without needing to change your drone's position. This telephoto camera features a 162-millimeter-equivalent lens, which is around six to seven times more zoomed in than the main camera. This allows you to use the vanilla Mavic 3 to take pictures without approaching what you want to photograph — a helpful feature if you don't want to disturb the subject you're capturing with the loud sound of your drone.

Aside from that, the telephoto camera also changes the feel of the image. That's because its higher or longer focal length compresses the image, letting your subject pop out from the background with the shallower depth of field that this lens delivers. Because of this, you get a more intimate feeling with the image that you capture.

