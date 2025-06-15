Are Anker Nano Chargers Any Good? Here's What Users Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Phone chargers might all seem like they function the same way from the outside, but some of them are definitely better than others. There can actually be a surprising amount of tech tucked away inside that plastic casing that can alter the way electricity flows from your wall to your charging cable, and getting a quality brick can make a huge difference in the speed and safety with which you charge your devices.
Anker is one of the most prominent manufacturers in this space. The company makes a wide range of products that can help you keep your smartphones, tablets, laptops, and gaming consoles topped up with energy. Some of you may have heard of the Nano Series chargers, as they are often counted among the top recommended Anker chargers for Android and iOS devices alike. But what is it about these chargers that makes them so special, and are they actually as good as the hype would have you believe? Those who are considering buying one for themselves might be interested to learn a bit more about the technology that goes into the Nano chargers, and one of the best ways to gauge their quality is to take a look at what users who already own one have had to say about them.
What separates Anker Nano from other chargers
So, what makes the Anker Nano chargers so different from other models? Well, to start, they're extremely small and portable when compared to older 5W power bricks, making them easy to travel with for anyone who needs to charge their devices on the go. Part of the reason that they're able to do this is because these chargers are GaN-based. GaN (Gallium Nitride) is a crystal-like semiconductor material that replaces the silicon used in transistors. Using GaN allows power adaptors to transmit more power while running cooler, taking up less space, and being more efficient all at the same time. This is why GaN chargers, such as the Anker Nano models, tend to be smaller, charge faster, and generate less heat. "This little charger has basically become my travel and home survival kit," said an owner of the 20W model. "It's compact enough to throw into any bag or pocket without a second thought, but powerful enough to fast-charge phones, tablets, and whatever else is desperately clinging to 1% battery."
That isn't all, though. The Anker Nano devices feature PowerIQ 3.0, which the company states is able to give them "compatibility with Qualcomm Quick Charge, Power Delivery, Apple Fast Charging, Samsung Fast Charging, and more."
These chargers also have ActiveShield 2.0 safety technology built in. This is a system that allows the Anker Nano to monitor and self-regulate via a series of temperature and power-tuning sensors. It checks the temperature over 3 million times a day, preventing overcharging and any excessive heat build-up that might occur in spite of the GaN architecture.
Customers are impressed with the Anker Nanos' size and speed
There are several different chargers available in the Anker Nano line, starting with the smaller 20W Nano Charger all the way to the flagship 65W charger that's part of the powerful Anker Nano 2 series. Take a look at the Amazon customer reviews of these — as well as those of the 30W, 45W, and the 47W Dual-Port – and you'll see that customers have been remarkably consistent in their appraisals.
Every single one of the basic Anker Nano chargers has thousands of reviews, and yet, somehow, they all also share an identical weighted rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. Customers have been almost unanimous in their praise for the Anker Nano series' rapid charging capabilities, compact size, and functionality. There have been a few mixed remarks on pricing and heat generation. "Nice item but on the pricey side," said one reviewer about the Dual-Port model. "Would buy again." Another customer had similar remarks regarding the 30W. "Bought this to go with their fast charging cord and it's perfect! It does get a bit warm, but not too crazy," they said. "Out off all the charges and boxes we have used Anker has been the absolute best. Box and cord are approx $30 together but it really is a good investment!"
But even if some might have a hard time with the price, the overwhelming majority of consumers seem impressed by the basic utility of these chargers. "Despite its small size, this charger packs serious power, capable of charging phones, tablets, and even laptops with impressive speed," a customer said about the 65W Nano 2. "Devices reach full charge significantly faster compared to standard chargers, making it a game changer for busy schedules."