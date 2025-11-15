This Cheap USB Charging Station Has 1800+ 5-Star Reviews On Amazon - Here's What Users Say About It
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Anker is a Chinese tech brand that's become popular with American buyers, and that popularity hasn't arrived by accident. It sells a wide variety of products, from power banks to Bluetooth speakers, with most of its range available on Amazon. From bestsellers to worthwhile under-the-radar products, Anker offers affordably priced gadgets that generally receive strong reviews from buyers. One of its popular products is the Anker 200W Six-Port Prime Charger, which retails for $79.99 on Amazon. At the time of writing, it's discounted to $49.99.
The charger features four USB-C ports and two USB-A ports, with all six ports able to be used simultaneously — assuming you have a lot of less demanding devices that need to be charged at once. However, the charger can only deliver up to a maximum of 200W, with the USB-C ports able to deliver up to 100W individually. That's still plenty for most users, since it's enough to charge two MacBook Pros at once if needed, according to the brand.
At the time of writing, the charger has an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars on Amazon, with over 2,100 buyers leaving their thoughts on the product. A significant number of the most positive reviews mention its solid build quality and impressive charging power, as well as its sleek, professional appearance. Reviewers report using the charger to juice up a wide variety of devices, from MacBooks to drones.
The charger isn't without its drawbacks
While it generally receives positive feedback from reviewers, not everyone is won over by the charger. One reviewer who left a one-star review said that they had two chargers sent to them and both failed, noting that the first, "had the USB-A ports fail on day 30," while the replacement "had a failed USB-A port right out of the box." Several others also report that one or multiple ports failed after a few months of use. Another common complaint among reviewers who left negative feedback is that the charger does not consistently and smoothly deliver power, or cuts out unexpectedly.
Even reviewers who were positive overall acknowledged that the charger had some limitations. One reviewer cautions that the charger "is [...] NOT for people with demanding gaming/high performance laptops, people looking for a lightweight charger to carry around daily in their shoulder bag, [or] people that need a flat plug to go behind furniture." However, if you're okay with those limitations, the charger is one of many Amazon gadgets that could potentially make your life easier. It also ships with a two year warranty from Anker for additional peace of mind.