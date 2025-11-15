This Cheap USB Charging Station Has 1800+ 5-Star Reviews On Amazon - Here's What Users Say About It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anker is a Chinese tech brand that's become popular with American buyers, and that popularity hasn't arrived by accident. It sells a wide variety of products, from power banks to Bluetooth speakers, with most of its range available on Amazon. From bestsellers to worthwhile under-the-radar products, Anker offers affordably priced gadgets that generally receive strong reviews from buyers. One of its popular products is the Anker 200W Six-Port Prime Charger, which retails for $79.99 on Amazon. At the time of writing, it's discounted to $49.99.

The charger features four USB-C ports and two USB-A ports, with all six ports able to be used simultaneously — assuming you have a lot of less demanding devices that need to be charged at once. However, the charger can only deliver up to a maximum of 200W, with the USB-C ports able to deliver up to 100W individually. That's still plenty for most users, since it's enough to charge two MacBook Pros at once if needed, according to the brand.

At the time of writing, the charger has an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars on Amazon, with over 2,100 buyers leaving their thoughts on the product. A significant number of the most positive reviews mention its solid build quality and impressive charging power, as well as its sleek, professional appearance. Reviewers report using the charger to juice up a wide variety of devices, from MacBooks to drones.