These 5 Anker Products Might Not Be On Your Radar, But They Should Be

I know we mentioned that this list is going to contain unique products from Anker, and a power bank isn't necessarily special. However, this particular one — the Anker 25,000mAh laptop power bank — is different. For starters, the high-capacity internal battery means you can charge larger devices like a MacBook Pro from 0-100%. This comes in handy in situations such as when traveling and there are no wall outlets nearby. Another convenient feature that makes traveling easier is the presence of a built-in retractable cable. Unlike other power banks, where you need to plug in your own cable, the Anker laptop power bank comes with two built-in cables that you can extend up to 2.3 ft and 0.98 ft, respectively.

When it's time to charge your devices, all you need to do is pull the cable out and plug it into your devices. Once done, tug on the cable and it will retract into the power bank. Along with the two built-in cables, the power bank also has an additional USB-C port and a USB-A port that can be used to charge accessories or additional devices. Finally, there's a display on the power bank that denotes the remaining battery level and the input/output voltage, current, and power. The maximum charging speed is 100W — more than sufficient for bigger laptops. Moreover, the power bank also charges at 100W, so you can expect it to go from 0-100% in just a couple of hours. If you're a frequent traveler, this is the only power bank you need in your backpack.