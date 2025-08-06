These 5 Anker Products Might Not Be On Your Radar, But They Should Be
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Anker is one of the most popular brands in the U.S. when it comes to smartphone accessories and peripherals. Since several smartphones no longer have a charger in the box, many consumers default to charging adapters and bricks from Anker. They're reliable, affordable, and come in a wide variety of options. While most consumers know Anker as a company that makes and sells wall adapters and charging cables, there's much more to the brand. Along with these smartphone accessories, Anker also manufactures dongles and adapters, power banks, Bluetooth speakers, and a wide range of other consumer tech products. Since it's a reliable brand, these products are surely worth recommending in their respective segments.
Consumers may not be aware of these products because Anker sells several gadgets and accessories under different sub-brands. Soundcore, Eufy Security, and Nebula are some of Anker's popular lines that sell various types of products. We've gone through each of these sub-brands' product catalogues and compiled a list of the best Anker products that should be on your radar. Since chargers, power banks, and cables from the brand are popular, we have focused on curating a list that includes some lesser-known Anker products that are worth buying. If you're looking for high-quality products at affordable prices, you absolutely need to consider a few items on this list!
Soundcore by Anker Space A40 wireless earbuds with ANC
Soundcore by Anker makes a plethora of audio products in the budget to mid-range segment. Among them, the Soundcore Space A40 TWS earbuds are favorites thanks to excellent Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) capabilities. The A40 earbuds offer auto-adjustable ANC capabilities — a feature that's generally found only on more expensive wireless earbuds. When listening to music, the microphones on the earbuds listen to the ambient noise around you and automatically adjust the level of ANC accordingly. So if you're on a flight, the ANC will work at the max level to cut down the loud engine noise. On the other hand, if you're commuting via the subway, the ANC will operate at slightly lower levels since the environment isn't as noisy.
Along with the solid ANC, the audio quality punches well above its weight — especially at this price point. The earbuds fit well and feel comfortable even when worn for long durations. On a single charge, the earbuds can last for up to 10 hours, which is above par in this segment. When you factor in the case, the total battery life extends to 50 hours. There's LDAC for hi-res audio — of course — only if your smartphone also supports it. Wireless earbuds are a crowded market. The Soundcore A40 stands out from the crowd thanks to its audio quality and high-quality ANC.
Anker 25,000mAh laptop power bank
I know we mentioned that this list is going to contain unique products from Anker, and a power bank isn't necessarily special. However, this particular one — the Anker 25,000mAh laptop power bank — is different. For starters, the high-capacity internal battery means you can charge larger devices like a MacBook Pro from 0-100%. This comes in handy in situations such as when traveling and there are no wall outlets nearby. Another convenient feature that makes traveling easier is the presence of a built-in retractable cable. Unlike other power banks, where you need to plug in your own cable, the Anker laptop power bank comes with two built-in cables that you can extend up to 2.3 ft and 0.98 ft, respectively.
When it's time to charge your devices, all you need to do is pull the cable out and plug it into your devices. Once done, tug on the cable and it will retract into the power bank. Along with the two built-in cables, the power bank also has an additional USB-C port and a USB-A port that can be used to charge accessories or additional devices. Finally, there's a display on the power bank that denotes the remaining battery level and the input/output voltage, current, and power. The maximum charging speed is 100W — more than sufficient for bigger laptops. Moreover, the power bank also charges at 100W, so you can expect it to go from 0-100% in just a couple of hours. If you're a frequent traveler, this is the only power bank you need in your backpack.
Eufy by Anker SmartTrack Card E30
Apple's AirTag revolutionized the way people track and find their belongings. Thanks to the extensive network of Apple's Find My devices, you can place an AirTag in or on any of your valuables to track their real-time location. Naturally, people started placing AirTags inside wallets to track them in case they get lost or stolen. While it was a good idea, the AirTag's thick design meant that it looked out of place. That's when brands started making specific wallet trackers that use Apple's Find My network. The Eufy Security SmartTrack Card E30 is one of them. Now, you may wonder how it's different from similar products in the market. Unlike many of them, the Eufy Card E30 has a rechargeable battery.
The card lasts for up to a year on a single charge, after which you can connect the included charger to recharge the battery. Most other wallet trackers like these have a non-replaceable or rechargeable battery, which means you will have to replace the entire tracker once it runs out of juice. Not only does this contribute to expense, but it also generates more e-waste in the environment. The tracker is extremely thin and can fit into most wallets inside a card slot. Apart from tracking the wallet on your iPhone, the Find My app can also notify you when you leave your wallet behind. For under $30, this is one of the best gadgets you can buy from Anker.
Nebula by Anker Capsule 3 outdoor projector
Anker's sub-brands cover a wide range of home-specific gadgets — including projectors. The Nebula Capsule 3 projector is a small, handy device that you can place in different parts of your house or carry on trips, picnics, or family outings. It's an excellent source of entertainment if you're planning a party at an Airbnb to watch the Super Bowl together, or at a family movie night, where a TV may seem small. The Nebula Capsule 3 outputs content in 1080P, and can form a screen as large as 120 inches. There's Dolby Digital support, and it's officially licensed to run Netflix — a feature that's mostly absent on budget projectors. That brings us to the fact that the Capsule 3 runs Google TV OS, so you can also use other streaming apps and services from the Play Store.
Thanks to the built-in battery that can last for up to 2.5 hours, the Capsule 3 is an outdoor projector that can run without an external power source. That said, the 200 ANSI lumens brightness level is only sufficient to view the screen when it's dark outside. Features like autofocus, auto keystone, and a built-in speaker are present. Considering its feature set and compact form factor, the Nebula Capsule 3 is among the best outdoor projectors for the price and can even be used at home as a replacement for a large TV.
Anker 8-in-1 USB-C hub with stand for iPad
Creatives and professionals who use an iPad may like connecting various accessories to it, like an external SSD for additional storage, an external monitor to extend the screen, or even an SD card to copy photos and videos from a camera to the iPad to edit them. Usually, you would get a standard USB-C dongle or hub to perform these actions. However, those are generic accessories that are meant to be used with laptops, tablets, and pretty much any USB-C device. Anker, on the other hand, makes a USB-C hub specifically designed for an iPad. Along with adding multiple ports to the iPad, the Anker 8-in-1 USB-C hub for iPad also provides an area that lets you place the iPad horizontally or vertically to use it as a stand.
The advantage of this design is that the dongle doesn't have to keep dangling around when using the iPad. Additionally, you can place the iPad on the stand, connect a wireless keyboard and mouse, and use it like a computer. Digital artists will also find it useful, since they can sketch or draw while the iPad is on the stand. Finally, if you want to use the iPad with an external monitor, the stand can be used to raise the iPad to the same level as the monitor — letting you create a dual-monitor setup for better multitasking. It converts the single USB-C port on the iPad into two USB-A ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB-C port, an HDMI 2.0 port, a microSD card slot, and a standard SD card slot.
How we picked the products
Anker has several sub-brands under its umbrella, and those sub-brands sell multiple products across different categories. Selecting the top five products from a vast array of options can be a challenge. We picked the products based on how unique and useful they will be in the real world. For instance, the power bank with the built-in cable is extremely handy when traveling or commuting daily, since you don't have to carry a cable separately. Similarly, the tracker for your wallet is a godsend in case you leave your wallet at a restaurant or it gets stolen. You can simply pull out your phone and find its precise location — thanks to Apple's Find My network. These devices add quality-of-life improvements at an affordable price.
Other gadgets like the Nebula projector, Soundcore earbuds, and the iPad hub with a stand provide excellent value for money compared to similar options from other brands. A good outdoor projector from a brand like Epson or Samsung can cost a lot more compared to one from Anker. While being affordable, these products are still of good quality, so you can expect them to last for a long time. Apart from the ones mentioned above, there are several Anker products, like Wi-Fi security cameras, power strips, and Bluetooth speakers, that you can buy if you're looking for solid products that don't break the bank.