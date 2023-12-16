10 Accessories Every Android User Will Want For 2024

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Congratulations on your new Android phone or tablet, but that's just the first step in building out your accessory kit. The Android ecosystem has numerous options for hardware accessories that can complement your device. Like many gadgets, phones and tablets have an ocean of options for storing and using your device.

For this story, we scoured around to find a selection of accessories to get you started on getting the most out of your device. We skipped over recommending a case simply because the options are so endless and personal. For our first pick, we picked premium earbuds simply because they are the most convenient to use, and the sonic quality is outstanding. For some picks, we provide a few alternatives, again, in recognition of the varying preferences. We like earbuds, but you may prefer over-ear headphones.

Each of these 10 picks is varied, ranging from earbuds to fast charging USB-C power bank to a phone holder for your car and a stand that works for both tablets and phones.

Looking beyond the list, an honorable mention that just missed the cut might be a USB-C SSD drive like the Crucial X9 Pro ($130 at Amazon for 2TB). Armed with an SSD like the Crucial, you can easily offload images for local storage, or share content between your laptop and your phone or tablet.