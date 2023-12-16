10 Accessories Every Android User Will Want For 2024
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Congratulations on your new Android phone or tablet, but that's just the first step in building out your accessory kit. The Android ecosystem has numerous options for hardware accessories that can complement your device. Like many gadgets, phones and tablets have an ocean of options for storing and using your device.
For this story, we scoured around to find a selection of accessories to get you started on getting the most out of your device. We skipped over recommending a case simply because the options are so endless and personal. For our first pick, we picked premium earbuds simply because they are the most convenient to use, and the sonic quality is outstanding. For some picks, we provide a few alternatives, again, in recognition of the varying preferences. We like earbuds, but you may prefer over-ear headphones.
Each of these 10 picks is varied, ranging from earbuds to fast charging USB-C power bank to a phone holder for your car and a stand that works for both tablets and phones.
Looking beyond the list, an honorable mention that just missed the cut might be a USB-C SSD drive like the Crucial X9 Pro ($130 at Amazon for 2TB). Armed with an SSD like the Crucial, you can easily offload images for local storage, or share content between your laptop and your phone or tablet.
Sony WF-1000XM5 Truly Wireless
If you appreciate full-bodied, magnificent sound, level up to the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds. These premium earbuds are a worthy addition to any Android music lover's gear kit. They represent a dramatic upgrade over the previous generation, with improved audio reproduction featuring a better balance between bass and treble levels.
The WF-1000XM5s are noticeably smaller and lighter than their predecessor. They have a redesigned, rounder shape that makes for a more comfortable fit in-ear and easier on-ear touch navigation. And they include a selection of ear tips to help customize their fit. The ear tips also provide a passive noise-canceling seal to supplement these earbuds' excellent active noise-cancellation algorithms. While these earbuds work well across all operating systems, Android users can appreciate single-tap access to Google Assistant, which makes it easy to execute voice commands.
The Sony WF-1000XM5 Truly Wireless earbuds are available at Amazon for $300.
For those who prefer over-ear headphones, look at the Bose Quiet Comfort Ultra headphones. These headphones have effective active noise cancellation, can pair to two devices, and support head tracking for immersive audio experiences. You can buy the Bose Quiet Comfort Ultra headphones for $429 at Amazon.
A solid but less costly earbud choice is the Google Pixel Buds Pro earbuds. These earbuds are physically larger and heavier than the aforementioned Sony earbuds, and you can feel that difference in-ear. But these powerhouses produce good sound and noise cancellation, and they integrate seamlessly with Android phones. The Google Pixel Buds Pro cost $200 at Best Buy, and we've seen the price drop as low as $120 on sale.
WeatherTech CupFone with extender
The WeatherTech CupFone with Extension transforms your car's cup holder into a mounting support for your cell phone. This device has a unique design that lets it fit any car cup holder. It has removable stacking cups at its base, so you simply remove the cups to reduce the thickness and find the best fit for your car. This version of the CupFone comes with an extender arm, so you have more flexibility on where your phone sits. It's especially good if your car's cup holders are situated too close or too far back on your console to work as a phone holder. The phone mount sits on a pivoting arm, which enables you to put the phone low down but further away, or up high and closer. The extension's height and tilt is adjustable from one to four inches.
The WeatherTech CupFone with Extension sells for $55 at Amazon.
To keep your phone closer to the top of your car's center console, look at the WeatherTech CupFone XL. The phone holder sits about an inch above the top of the console, and it can pivot up and down so you can find the best viewing angle. The WeatherTech CupFone XL costs $48 at Amazon.
Iniu BI-B63 power bank
Power banks come in various shapes, sizes, and charging capabilities. The Iniu BI-B63 power bank stands out for its versatility since its three ports can charge phones, tablets, and laptops. This rectangular external battery has a 25,000mAh capacity, and can charge a 65-watt laptop via USB-C (the company also makes 100 and 140-watt versions).
It also handles fast charging, which means you can get some phones to around 60 percent charge in 30 minutes, based on the company's estimates (your device and cable must both support fast charging via USB). The battery has a durable and velvety coating, and a large status screen to view charging status. It outputs power to up to three devices at a time (it has two USB-C ports with USB-PD and one USB-A. The ports are all clearly labeled, so you know which port to jack into for specific needs.
The Iniu B-B63 power bank sells for $90 at Amazon.
Want something a bit smaller, lighter, and wireless? The Anker PowerCore III fits the bill. This power bank stands about as tall as a typical smartphone, and it packs a 10,000mAh battery capacity, 10-watt Qi wireless charging, and 18W USB-C quick charge. Buy this charger now for $50 at Amazon, or, wait until early 2024 and look for one of Anker's 15-watt Qi2 wireless charging power banks with the newly updated Qi2 wireless charging standard. Qi2 uses a magnetic ring design (similar to MagSafe on Apple's iPhone), adding both faster wireless and adaptive charging speeds. Apple's iPhone 13 and later already supports Qi2 wireless charging, and Android phones are sure to follow in 2024.
Tile Mate
One of the forerunners in the Bluetooth tracking space remains one of the best. Tile Mate can attach to objects via its keyring opening. Or, just throw one into your bag to track its whereabouts. Tile Mate's internal battery lasts up to three years. The device has a range of 250 feet, and it has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.
For more range and a replaceable battery, step up to the Tile Pro. This slightly larger and more expensive tracker has a range of up to 400 feet. To keep tabs on smaller objects, look at the Tile Sticker, a round tracker whose sticky back adheres to a variety of objects. Both of these Tile alternatives carry the same water and dust resistance ratings as the Tile Mate.
All Tile trackers work via Bluetooth, and are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant smart home devices. You can find your object using the Tile app, and if you are out of range, you can tap into the vast network of Tile users. The Tile also offers extra-cost premium plans so you can get alerts if you leave something behind.
Tile Mate costs $25 at Amazon. Tile Pro costs $35 at Amazon. And Tile Sticker costs $30 at Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy users may prefer using the Samsung SmartTag2. This tracker is compatible specifically with Samsung Galaxy devices and is a good choice for those in Samsung's ecosystem. It is a little larger than the Tile Mate, but it also has a wider ring opening, so you could attach it via a small carabiner or a key ring. It works via Samsung's SmartThings app, has a 250-foot range, IP67 water and dust resistance, and a replaceable battery.
The Samsung SmartTag2 sells for $25 at Amazon.
GameSir X3 Type-C Peltier-Cooled Mobile Gaming Controller
Mobile gamers want to be responsive and fast. The GameSir X3 Type-C Peltier-Cooled mobile gaming controller delivers speed, with a gamepad system that keeps your phone cool while you game using console-style D-pad and thumbstick controls.
Phones can easily overheat if the screen is on for too long. The X3 Type-C solves this problem by turning the controller's phone sled into a cooling system. The phone sits on a 4000 mm² cooling area, with a cooling silicone layer covering a cold copper plate. Sandwiched between the copper plate and the heat sink is a Peltier cooling module. At the base of all this cooling sits a seven-blade fan with noise reduction.
The D-pad, thumbstick controls (with an Alps analog mechanism), and standard console buttons make it easy to hold your phone in two hands and game like a pro. All three of those parts have interchangeable components, so you can customize your controller.
For something a little lighter, then look at the newer GameSir G8 Galileo. The S8 Gallileo lacks the cooling system but has a svelte, comfortable design with hand grips angled ergonomically. It also has wider pass-through charging compatibility.
The GameSir X3 Type-CPeltier-Cooled mobile gaming controller costs $100 at Amazon or GameSir. The GameSir S8 Gallileo sells for $80 at Amazon.
Another alternative to consider: The RIG Nacon MG-X Pro gamepad controller works for both Xbox and Android, with Xbox-styled buttons and layouts. It has a sled that accommodates phones with up to a 6.7-inch display. And since it connects to your phone via Bluetooth 4.2+BLE. The RIG Nacon MG-X Pro costs $100 at Amazon.
Bose Portable Smart Speaker
The Bose Portable Smart Speaker delivers booming audio in a portable package. This speaker uses three passive radiators to send out immersive audio in a 360-degree radius. It connects to your mobile device via Bluetooth, and can play for up to 12 hours on its rechargeable battery. The unit has a durable construction, with a convenient flip-up carry handle and a water resistance of IPX4, which means it can handle light splashes (but don't douse it in water).
This speaker stands out for its audio quality. It also has a ton of integrated features. For starters, it has onboard support for Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2, and Spotify Connect. You can also play Spotify, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music Premium via Wi-Fi without using your phone. This speaker is an especially good choice for Android users since it has built–in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice support. And with Bose SimpleSync, you can pair two Bose speakers together for stereo sound.
Buy the Bose Portable Smart Speaker for $400 at Bose or Best Buy.
For a more styled, retro design, JBL's new Authentics 300 is another compelling portable speaker choice. This boxy model has a front grille, a "leather-like" chassis, and a cast-aluminum flip-up handle that runs the length of the speaker. It produces stereo sound from its two 1-inch tweeters, 5.25-inch woofer, and down-firing 6.5-inch passive radiator. The woofer and passive radiator together contribute to this speaker's ability to output booming audio, a hallmark of JBL speakers. The built-in battery lasts about 8 hours, handles direct play from a slew of services, has both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and it supports both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands. Buy the JBL Authentics 300 for $450 at Amazon.
Anker PowerConf S3
Give your voice a boost with the Anker PowerConf S3 Bluetooth speakerphone. The microphone and speakers on mobile devices are often lacking, in both power and substance. This Bluetooth speakerphone can deliver clear, crisp audio at greater loudness than your mobile device.
Inside, the PowerConf S3 has six microphones that can pick up voices up to 16 feet away. And since the microphones are omnidirectional, you can move 360 degrees around the unit and it can transmit your voice as if you were sitting by the speakerphone. This unit has real-time noise-cancellation and voice enhancements to isolate the speaker and automatically control the gain so all voices come across at the same level. It is suitable for use in a small room with up to 8 people. The PowerConf S3 is Zoom Personal certified, and it works with all major video conferencing platforms, including Cisco WebEx, FaceTime, GoTo Meeting, and Skype for Business.
This device is a perfect accessory to level up your conversations, whether they're meetings at home or on the road. You can even use it via a USB-C connection to your laptop.
Buy the Anker PowerConf S3 for $125 at Amazon.
Logitech K480
The Logitech K480 mini wireless keyboard is a handy addition to your Android phone or tablet kit. This Bluetooth keyboard's hallmark is its ability to pair to three devices at once, across most operating systems (Windows, macOS, iPadOS, Android, or Chrome OS). A dial at the top left makes it easy to switch between the three devices.
The keyboard measures a compact 12.2 x 1.61 x 7.91 inches, making it a fitting portable companion to a phone or tablet. Despite its small size, the K480 houses full-size keys with a familiar layout that includes some shortcut keys, too. A built-in slot on top acts as a convenient cradle for your phone or tablet (up to 0.4 inches thick and 10 inches wide). Logitech describes the keyboard as "spill-resistant," meaning it should survive small incidents with your coffee mug. It runs off two AAA batteries.
Buy the Logitech K480 keyboard for $50 at Amazon.
If you prefer a full-sized keyboard with a number pad, the Bluetooth/USB Logitech K780. While far less portable, this model is more roomy than the K480, and it retains the multi-device connectivity of its smaller cousin.
ViewSonic VP-16 OLED
A portable monitor adds a larger second screen to supplement your smaller Android phone or tablet display and expand your surface for work and play. The ViewSonic VP-16 OLED stands out in a crowded field of portable monitors for its unique, adjustable base. You can change both the height and the angle of the monitor to deliver the most ergonomic viewing experience. The base also has a tripod mount so you can use the monitor while shooting in the field. It has a foldaway hood to make it easy to view the screen in ambient light.
This 15.6-inch monitor has a 1920-by-1080 pixel resolution, with a vibrant OLED display, 400 nits brightness, and a 60 Hz refresh rate. It has a 16:9 aspect ratio, which makes it great for viewing videos. It's also a great choice for creators, with 100% DCI-P3 Pantone Validated color coverage and a 178-degree viewing angle.
The monitor weighs two pounds and is 0.8-inch thick, making it light enough to carry about as an extra screen. The VP16-OLED works with Windows and macOS, and it connects via one of its two USB-C ports. It also has a micro HDMI port for connecting directly to a camera or other device, and a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack.
The ViewSonic VP-16 OLED costs $400 at Amazon.
Saiji Tablet Stand Holder
Tablet and phone stands are plentiful, in all shapes and sizes. Less plentiful are the options for a stand that works across device sizes. The Saiji Tablet Stand Holder capably handles both tablets and phones. It's not too surprising that stands tend to do better for one form factor than the other. After all, some tablets are twice the size of the largest phone handsets.
The Saiji Tablet Stand Holder distinguishes itself with a design that works for almost any device configuration. The company lists a wide selection of device compatibility, and it says the stand fits all 4.7-to-15.6-inch phones, tablets, and e-readers. The aluminum stand itself requires some simple assembly to attach the upright columns to the weighted iron base. It adjusts from 11.4-to-18.1 inches tall, a range that lets you raise your device to an ergonomic eye-level height–which is also a flattering height for video calls, watching movies, capturing stand-up videos, and more. The stand's grip mount can rotate 360 degrees on the vertical, so it can accommodate devices in either portrait or landscape. It can also pivot by 76 degrees on the horizontal, which helps you adjust the position and find the optimal viewing angle.
Buy the Saiji Tablet Stand Holder today for $50 on Amazon.