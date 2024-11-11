Traveling Soon? Apple's Big Find My Upgrade Might Just Save Your Luggage

Let's say you lost an Apple gadget, or a bag with an AirTag on it. In order to help recover it, simply open the Find My app on any Apple device, and generate the Share Item Location link. After getting the link, the recipient — an airline service provider, in this case — will land on a map view where they will be able to check the location of the reported missing item.

"The website will automatically update when a new location is available and will show a timestamp of the most recent update," explains Apple. As a safety protocol, all recipients will be asked to verify their identity before they can access the tracking dashboard. This is done to ensure that an unintended person doesn't get access to the live location of an item, which, otherwise, would be a privacy nightmare.

This authentication will proceed either via an Apple Account (if the link's recipient is already a part of the Family Sharing group or an ecosystem member), or a registered email address. SITA (Société Internationale de Télécommunications Aéronautiques), which serves aviation players across the world, will also add support for the feature in its WorldTracer baggage tracking system. Doing so would automatically extend Apple's Share Item Location feature to more than 500 airlines serving over 2,800 airports globally.

