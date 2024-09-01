Can't Turn Off Find My iPhone? Here's What You Need To Do

Apple's "Find My" network is available for several devices, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirTag, and AirPods. The primary purpose of Find My is to help you locate an Apple device on a map — useful for finding a lost device, but also great for keeping tabs on friends and family members who have chosen to share their iPhone location with you. In addition, Find My also includes Activation Lock, a feature that lets you mark your Apple device as lost or stolen and prevent anyone else from accessing its data.

Apple will prompt you to enable Find My when you set up a new iPhone, after which, its location will be displayed on the map along with any other Apple devices linked to your account. Find My should be enabled as a safety feature while you're using your iPhone, but there are a few scenarios where you might need to turn it off. If you're going to be selling, trading in, or giving away your iPhone, you'll need to turn off Find My to allow the new owner to set up the device, and prevent them from viewing your location. Apple also requires you to disable Find My if you bring your iPhone in for service. This verifies that you're the owner of the device, and prevents anyone else from getting your iPhone serviced without your knowledge.

Turning off Find My is pretty straightforward, provided you know your Apple ID password. However, if you find that the green toggle next to Find My is grayed out, there's another setting you'll need to disable first.