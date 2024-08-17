How To Turn Off 'Find My iPhone'

Apple's commitment to privacy and protection is admirable, with the brand securing its fleet of devices with some of the best security features in the industry. After all, the last thing you would want to worry about after paying a premium for a phone, tablet, or laptop, is theft, loss, or a data breach.

Advertisement

Among all the countermeasures found in iOS is the Find My network that allows you to locate all of your Apple devices in case you can't find them. In the event of loss or theft, you can remotely lock or erase the device to prevent any sensitive information from falling into the wrong hands. In fact, Find My also works when your iPhone is switched off too.

While the usefulness that this feature brings is of immense value, there are certain times when you might want to disable the Find My service — like before selling your device. This is why it is also advisable to temporarily turn off Find My if you're handing out your phone for a repair. Regardless of the reason, here's how you can quickly turn off Find My on your iPhone.

Advertisement