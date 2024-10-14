What Is End-To-End Encryption And How Does It Work?

In the digital age, protecting data has become paramount. Even everyday people have a critical need for protecting their information, and one way that's done is end-to-end encryption, often abbreviated as E2EE. This commonly refers to SMS messages, with each sender and recipient of the texts being one end in the "end-to-end" part of the term. It means that only you and the person you're sending a text to can decrypt and see it, preventing even your service provider from accessing the data.

The information in the text is scrambled and unreadable by anyone who intercepts it. As soon as the text is sent, it's encrypted, and it's not decrypted (or unscrambled) until it gets to the recipient's device. And even then, only the sender and recipient can read what was sent. Visualize a power cable. One end plugs into the wall and the other end into a device. You can't plug anything into the center of the cable to successfully receive power. It's the same with E2EE; the data being sent is unreadable by application servers, internet service providers (ISPs), and even hackers. Even a messaging service provider like WhatsApp can't read your messages.

While the process of typing up a text and sending it is a simple one — receiving even easier — there's a lot happening behind the metaphorical curtain of the software. Read on to get a better understanding of how E2EE protocols work.

