WhatsApp Will Now Let You Keep Your Sensitive Conversations Locked Behind A Secret Code

WhatsApp is adding another layer of password protection to keep your conversations private. After introducing the convenience of locked chats, the latest privacy-centric tool is secret codes, which let you set a unique passcode for chats so that they can't be accessed if someone gets access to your phone and manages to open WhatsApp.

All chats put behind a secret code are hidden from the main conversations list. Only when you enter the secret code in the search bar at the top that this chat will appear. However, this is an optional system. You can choose to keep these code-guarded chats visible on the conversations home page.

To further ease the privacy pipeline, users will be able to put new chats behind the code wall by simply long-pressing on the chat bar in the list of conversations. The secret code feature has started rolling out today for WhatsApp users through the stable channel. It seems to be on the phased rollout train because the blog post says secret codes will be available globally "in the coming months."