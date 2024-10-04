5 Of The Best Android Messenger Apps For 2024

The rise of smartphones has enabled billions of people to stay connected with their loved ones, regardless of where they are in the world. Some of the most popular social media apps, like Instagram and Facebook, serve as platforms where users can not just share their own photos and videos — but also see what's happening in the lives of their friends and family.

Despite apps like BeReal gaining major attention and offering unique ways to share stories, sometimes it's just simpler to fall back to the methods of the Stone Age and text people. After all, it's fast and universal, and thanks to RCS on Android — it's more secure than ever. Every Android phone comes with a messaging app preinstalled, which is necessary for sending and receiving SMS.

This default app depends on which manufacturer you've purchased the device from or even what carrier your plan belongs to. In case you've found the current messaging app on your phone to be lackluster, you'll be happy to know that you can change default apps on Android in a jiffy — and the Play Store just so happens to be home to several great options. Based on positive user reviews and popularity, here are five of the best messaging apps you can use on your Android phone.

