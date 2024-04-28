Is Telegram Safe? A Look At Some Of The App's Pros & Cons

Created by two brothers in 2013, Telegram is now the third-biggest messaging platform with over 800 million users worldwide. The app is known for its willingness to experiment with new features, some of which have become so popular that they've been added to other messaging apps too. For example, many of the best secret WhatsApp features you need to know about were once experiments on Telegram.

While Telegram, or even WhatsApp for that matter, aren't the number one choice for communication for people in the US, it is a household name for people in other parts of the globe including India, Brazil, and Malaysia. One reason for its popularity is how customizable and accessible the app is across different platforms.

As Telegram has become more popular, privacy and safety advocates have raised concerns over the years. This begs the question of just how safe Telegram is. Can it be trusted to facilitate conversations between you and your loved ones? While the quick answer may seem like yes, there are certain privacy and security mechanisms that work differently on Telegram. There are also a few contentious policies where Telegram's approach diverges notably from other popular messaging services like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Signal, and Apple's iMessage. Let's explore all these issues.