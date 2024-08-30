RCS Is Finally On iPhone — Here Are The New Green Bubble Features

For years, the dreaded green bubble has been a thorn in the side of iPhone users. It represents a messaging experience devoid of the modern features we've come to expect, as iOS shunts conversations with Android phones back to the digital stone age of SMS. This lackluster messaging paradigm has reportedly led to social divisions, especially among young people, and some people go so far as to cut Android users out of their dating pool rather than suffer the indignity of messaging a green bubble. For Android users, the situation is equally frustrating. While messaging between Android phones is smooth, photos and videos are compressed to unrecognizable clumps of pixels in the pipeline to an iPhone. Thankfully, Apple is now finally remedying the situation by adding the RCS standard long supported by Android devices.

RCS stands for Rich Communication Services, and it's essentially text messaging updated for modern standards. RCS uses your data connection to deliver Internet-enhanced smart messaging features you've come to expect from platforms like iMessage, WhatsApp, or Signal. RCS chats typically include typing indicators, read receipts, emoji reactions, and more.

For iPhone users, this new, somewhat hidden iMessage feature means the frustrations Apple has imposed on green bubble conversations until now will largely become a thing of the past. At least in the United States, most wireless carriers and Android phones have supported RCS for some time. When you update your iPhone to iOS 18 and enable it, the experience of chatting with an Android user will be much closer to using iMessage to chat with another iPhone user. Here are the main features coming to your green bubble conversations with iOS 18.

