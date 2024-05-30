How To Edit Messages After Sending Them On Android

All of us have sent a typo-riddled text message, only to realize our mistake just as it gets sent. With traditional SMS messaging, that was simply unavoidable, but thanks to newer messaging standards, you can now edit messages after sending them. Specifically, RCS messaging — the rich messaging standard Google has championed in recent years — allows for this functionality. Today, Google announced an update to Google Messages that will let you fix an RCS message after sending it. It's likely an ability that many users have requested, which makes it a welcome addition to Google's RCS capabilities.

While message editing currently works between two Android phones using RCS (specifically within Google Messages), you won't be able to edit texts that were sent to an iPhone, or to an Android phone that doesn't have RCS messaging turned on. That's because in both cases, you'd be sending an SMS message, which doesn't have any smart capabilities (that's also the reason you show up to your iPhone-user friends as a green bubble). Apple confirmed RCS on iPhone is coming at some point this year, but has not specified any further details or announced a release date for that upgrade as of this writing.

Android users will undoubtedly be thrilled to now have the ability to correct embarrassing typos or add forgotten thoughts to their RCS messages, so here's how to do so.