How To React To An iMessage With Any Emoji You Want

Tapback reactions are a fun and handy feature in iMessage. Apple introduced this in 2016 with iOS 10 for a straightforward purpose: quick and easy texting. By long-pressing a message, you can select one of six icons to respond with: a heart, thumbs up, thumbs down, ha ha, double exclamation, or question mark. While their intended meanings are clear, like many things on the internet, they can be open to interpretation. This ambiguity can increase the chance of miscommunication, which is problematic since texting is already a lossy medium. For instance, you might send a thumbs-up to mean "got it" or "good idea," but the recipient might interpret it as flippant or rude, or assume you don't want to continue the conversation.

However, most people don't know that they can use any emoji in their library as a Tapback reaction, which adds a lot more flexibility. Instead of being limited to six Tapbacks, you can be as colorful and expressive as you want, and minimize the risk of being misunderstood.