How To Stack Emojis When Texting On iPhone

You'll need to be running iOS 17 or later to be able to stack emojis on your iPhone, so you should update your iPhone if the feature is not available to you. Press, hold, and drag an emoji to change its position on the base, or pinch to enlarge its size.

To remove a layer you've added by mistake or simply don't want anymore, long-press on the base emoji until a menu appears. Next, tap "Sticker Details" from the pop-up, and swipe left on any emoji to delete it. Base layers cannot be changed or deleted, unless you unsend or delete the entire message.

You should know that you cannot forward a stack to a different contact (only the base emoji will make the trip), nor can you save it to your library for future use. You have to create or replicate each stack from scratch every time, which could get annoying depending on how frequently you intend to use this feature. Hopefully Apple resolves that in an update soon.

As an alternative, Google has its own feature for creating custom emojis, and you can forward and save your creations if you want to. Type "emoji kitchen" into Search and select "Get cooking." Beyond stacking emojis, you'll be able combine two emojis to create new ones that have features from both. With about 30,000 possible combinations, you won't be running out of unique emojis anytime soon.