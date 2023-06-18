How To Unsend Messages On iPhone

When Apple unveiled iOS 16 in 2022, it brought welcome news for its users: the highly anticipated introduction of unsend and edit features for iMessage. These new functions give people the ability to manage their message interactions with unprecedented control. The ability to retract or edit a message after you've sent it is a great way to avoid an awkward conversation.

However, it's worth noting that these functions are only available for interactions within the iMessage platform. Texts sent to non-iMessage users are not eligible for this feature, marking a clear distinction within the service's capabilities.

You should also be aware that if you send an iMessage to someone using a prior version of iOS, they will experience the editing feature differently. Instead of viewing the changes directly, they will receive an additional message that begins with the phrase "Edited to," followed by the revised text enclosed in quotation marks.