A New Social Media App Is Getting Major Attention

We were right — BeReal is, indeed, the "next trending app." The app started out very small but is now steadily growing in popularity, with more and more people deciding to give it a try. If you're not on BeReal just yet, the quick summary of the app is that it's a bit of an alternative to the various forms of social media that we've all grown used to. Simply put, BeReal takes a different approach by encouraging its users to share real snippets of their actual lives. Is that why it's currently blowing up?

BeReal is, on the surface, a very simple app with a strong message. As quoted by The Verge, a quick list of facts about the app, prepared by its creators, states: "If you want to become an influencer you can stay on TikTok or Instagram." The message is clear: BeReal is supposed to be a way in which users can interact with their friends — and only their friends — instead of the internet at large.

The app sends prompts to all of its users at a random time each day. Two minutes after you receive the notification, you'll be given the chance to take a photo that best displays what you're up to at the time. The photo is taken with the front and back camera simultaneously, meaning your friends will see your face and what's in front of you. This can result in all kinds of images, ranging from a cat curled up in its owner's lap to a hike out in nature. However, as The Verge notes, a lot of the time it's just mundane daily life, be it at home or at work. Despite the simplicity, BeReal is converting new users on a daily basis.