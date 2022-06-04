The One Failure That Changed Instagram Forever

While Instagram is a widely known and used social media app, the humble origins of the platform are not common knowledge for most of its users. Before Instagram existed, there was an app called "Burbn." It served a much different purpose than what it would eventually become. Burbn was more of a location check-in app that allowed users to add pictures and plan meet-ups, according to the Atlantic. There were a lot of features in this proto-Instagram app, which for most users made it completely overwhelming.

The original developer of Burbn, Kevin Systrom, seeing that the app was not popular, decided to make sweeping changes to its functionality. He took data he collected from users and determined that people seemed to most enjoy the photo-sharing features, often ignoring the check-in features entirely. With this in mind, Systrom and developers began to revamp the app, eventually leading to it becoming one of the most successful social media platforms of all time.