How To Change Your Default Apps On Android Phones

Before delving into the details, do keep in mind that some custom Android skins from Chinese smartphone makers such as MIUI or Color OS might have a slightly different approach, but the process is still fairly simple. The steps for changing default apps on Android listed below have been replicated on a Google Pixel 4a running the first public beta of Android 13, and a Samsung Galaxy S22 that boots One UI 4.1 based on Android 12. With disclaimers out of the way, here are the requisite steps:

1. Open the Settings on your Android phone and head over to the Apps section.

2. On the Apps page, scroll down and select the Default apps option.

3. Here, you will see a list of app types that allow you to select a default app of your choice. The options you get are browser, phone, caller ID and spam, digital assistant, home (or launcher), SMS, and an app for opening web links.

4. If you want to change the messaging app, tap on the SMS app option and select the application of your choice on the next page. The same tap-and-change steps are applicable for the rest of the applicable app categories.