5 Useful Places To Stick An Apple Airtag (Beyond Just Keys And Luggage)
From TV remotes to keys, it's unbelievable how easily we misplace items that we consider a normal aspect of our lives. Some of them are crucial in order to make it through a day. Maybe you're forgetful, or perhaps you have children. Either way, Apple saw the struggle people were having with keeping track of items and launched the AirTag in 2021 to minimize the struggle. The AirTag was merely an expansion of the Find My app that Apple users were already familiar with from using it to find their other Apple devices. Apple AirTags work via Bluetooth, showing owners in the Find My app on a map its current or last known location.
As long as it's within Bluetooth range of your device, you can prompt the AirTag to emit a sound that will help you locate it audibly. However, you don't need to be in Bluetooth range to find a lost item attached to an AirTag, making this little device ideal for so many. As long as an AirTag is within Bluetooth range of any device with the Find My app, its location will be relayed to the owner, prompting many users to start sticking them to luggage and other items that can be left behind or lost. However, you're not limited to sticking an AirTag to luggage or keys. Many people have been creative with their Apple AirTags, placing them in and on items that you might not have ever considered.
Wallet or purse
You like to think that as important as your wallet or purse are, that you wouldn't forget them anywhere. Unfortunately, the unthinkable happens every single day, no matter how mindful we try to be. You could argue that AirTags are too bulky to fit into a wallet or that it would fall out too easily. You could say the same thing about purses, that if it tips over the AirTag might slip out without notice.
The nice thing is that you can find AirTag wallet holders from different retailers, ensuring it stays where you want it. A variety of purses have inside pockets that can be sealed with zippers or you can find an AirTag holder with a keychain that can be clipped to a purse somehow. If you have a family member with dementia, you know how easy it is for them to wander out of the house without a word. Keeping an AirTag in their wallet or purse can provide some peace of mind that you'll be able to find them, relieving some accompanied stress.
Kids backpacks
It's not necessarily a healthy habit to constantly check your child's whereabouts. They deserve their parents' trust and to be allowed to hangout with their friends without constantly being checked on. It fosters a sense of independence that will go on to benefit them into adulthood and reinforces mutual trust. However, if there's ever an instance that a child isn't where they should be at a designated time, such as in front of the school to be picked up, an AirTag can help a parent breathe a sigh of relief. Simply clip an AirTag to their backpack and that's all she wrote.
Moreover, if the child ever misplaces their backpack, the AirTag can provide some reassurance that it wasn't left somewhere that's difficult to get to. Younger children are notorious for forgetting their backpack at home or in the classroom, leaving them unprepared for a day of school. There are even some instances a child might "forget" their backpack because they secretly don't want to do the homework.
That AirTag is even more helpful on a family trip to Disneyland or another amusement park where traffic is dense and excitement is high, it's easy to get separated. Place an AirTag in your kids' backpack and you'll be aware of their location if they ever wander off.
Pet collars
Millions of cat and dog owners microchip their pet in the off-chance that they get lost. The microchip is helpful for reuniting with your furry companion. However, it's not a GPS tracker. It's not even battery-operated. When a veterinarian scans for a chip, the microchip will transmit an identification number that the vet uses to identify the animal's owner and contact them. While it's a useful tool if you have a pet, you have to wait until they end up in a vet's office before reuniting with them. An AirTag, while not a substitute, could be useful for finding a pet quickly.
Some pet owners have found that AirTags help with keeping their pets close to home, since they audibly beep when you try to track them with the Find My app. Reddit user ul90 says, "Fun fact: the dog is now trained on the beeping sound to come back, so if he is running too far from my mom while on a walk, the [sic] just has to click on the "play sound" button in the find my app, and the dog runs back." So it's not only useful for keeping track of those wandering pets, it's also an excellent use of Pavlovian training. Pavlov would be proud.
Alternatively, if you have a cat that likes to stretch their legs and roam outdoors, you'll be able to get an approximation of their location. Even if you're not trying to find them at the moment, it can be enlightening to get an idea of their roaming patterns.
Musical instrument case
For the musically talented, their instrument is the center of their world. Without it, they're unable to fulfill their job or complete their training. It's not any different from somebody needing a computer for their job. It's not uncommon for bad actors to steal an instrument, especially a guitar, and sell it off to a pawn shop for a quick buck. With an AirTag, you can see that your case was brought to a pawn shop and retrieve it. Pawn shops aren't in the business of selling stolen goods, so as long as you can prove that it's yours, which is easy enough as long as you programmed the AirTag with your phone number, the pawn shop will return it to you.
Any iPhone or NFC-capable device can tap the AirTag, and it will direct them to a website that displays the owner's contact information. Reddit user Zenithar_follower said, "Most case fabric can be hot glued back into place after you cut it away from the sides. That is what we normally do for case repair." With an AirTag secured in an instrument's case, a musician won't have to hunt forever if they left it in the car after a gig the previous night or at a bandmate's house.
Android phone case
More frustrating than losing a wallet is misplacing your phone. Smartphones are a literal necessity in this day and age. Not only can you lose access to your favorite social media apps if your phone is lost, if you use one of the best digital wallets on your Android or iPhone, somebody else can gain access to your finances if they pick it up and manage to unlock it. Sure, Apple has the Find My app that an iPhone user can access to find their iPhone or iPad, but Android users don't have such an app and need to get their hands on an AirTag if they want to be able to take advantage of the Find My app.
There are plenty of retailers that sell phone cases or MagSafe accessories that hold AirTags, giving Android users a seamless way to attach it to their phone. That way, if Android users simply misplace their smartphone in the house or, worst case scenario, forget it at the grocery store, they will be able to locate and retrieve it.