5 Useful Places To Stick An Apple Airtag (Beyond Just Keys And Luggage)

From TV remotes to keys, it's unbelievable how easily we misplace items that we consider a normal aspect of our lives. Some of them are crucial in order to make it through a day. Maybe you're forgetful, or perhaps you have children. Either way, Apple saw the struggle people were having with keeping track of items and launched the AirTag in 2021 to minimize the struggle. The AirTag was merely an expansion of the Find My app that Apple users were already familiar with from using it to find their other Apple devices. Apple AirTags work via Bluetooth, showing owners in the Find My app on a map its current or last known location.

Advertisement

As long as it's within Bluetooth range of your device, you can prompt the AirTag to emit a sound that will help you locate it audibly. However, you don't need to be in Bluetooth range to find a lost item attached to an AirTag, making this little device ideal for so many. As long as an AirTag is within Bluetooth range of any device with the Find My app, its location will be relayed to the owner, prompting many users to start sticking them to luggage and other items that can be left behind or lost. However, you're not limited to sticking an AirTag to luggage or keys. Many people have been creative with their Apple AirTags, placing them in and on items that you might not have ever considered.