The 5 Best Digital Wallet Apps For Android In 2023

Digital wallets are a kind of app that lets you make payments with your phone. The simplest digital wallets allow you to link debit and credit cards so you can make contactless payments with your phone in stores and let you save your information so you can check out quickly online. However, many apps have developed into much more comprehensive services that offer a range of money-sending, paying, managing, and saving features.

For example, some digital wallet services have their own balance and linked debit cards or bank accounts. You can use the app's balance to make payments or participate in additional features like buying stocks. Some apps also have money-saving features that allow you to separate your funds into sections to save for specific things like holidays. Others have quick and easy methods to send money to friends and family with just their phone number, email, or a QR code.

Another common feature is storing more than just debit cards. Some digital wallets let you carry almost anything you might have in a physical wallet — loyalty cards, gift cards, travel passes, plane tickets, event tickets, personal IDs, and more. Each app has a different selection of features, so it's worth checking them out so you can choose the one that suits you best.